HPV drive in Madhya Pradesh gathers pace; over 2 lakh adolescent girls vaccinated

Bhopal, March 25 (IANS) Over two lakh adolescent girls aged between 9 and 14 years have so far received the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine in Madhya Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said on Wednesday.

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The ongoing HPV vaccination drive is part of a nationwide initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Ajmer district of Rajasthan on February 28. The initiative aims to combat cervical cancer among women.

“Madhya Pradesh secured a leading position nationwide by vaccinating over 100,000 girls in the first 15 days after the campaign was launched. With the number now surpassing the 2 lakh mark, the state has further solidified its leadership role,” Shukla, who heads the state’s Health Department, said.

Several departments of the state government, including School Education, Women and Child Development, and Panchayats, along with various voluntary organisations, have collaborated to transform this initiative into a mass movement across the state.

He said that districts such as Mandla, Balaghat, Dindori, Rajgarh, Khargone and others have made notable efforts during the campaign, recording high vaccination coverage through camps in schools, community health centres and villages.

According to the government, Dindori district ranked first with 74.70 per cent of adolescent girls receiving the vaccine, followed by Rajgarh at 69.61 per cent. Other districts with high coverage include Balaghat (68.95 per cent), Mandla (66.44 per cent), Khargone (55.06 per cent), and Khandwa (53.15 per cent).

Shukla also appealed to parents to ensure that their daughters aged 14 to 15 years receive the HPV vaccine, thereby safeguarding them against serious ailments such as cervical cancer.

He expressed confidence that the state’s Health Department would soon complete vaccination of all remaining eligible girls.

The vaccination drive will conclude after 90 days from February 28. After completion of the campaign phase, the HPV vaccine will be available on routine immunisation session days.

According to an earlier notification from the Centre, HPV vaccines are 93-100 per cent effective in preventing cervical cancer caused by vaccine-covered HPV types. Evidence also shows a strong herd effect -- high vaccination coverage reduces circulation of HPV strains, thereby providing indirect protection even to unvaccinated individuals.

--IANS

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