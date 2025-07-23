Hospitalised Stalin continues official duties, to resume district visits soon

Chennai, July 23 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, currently admitted to Apollo Hospitals here after experiencing giddiness during a morning walk on Monday, has continued to oversee government affairs from his hospital bed.

Despite being under medical observation, the 72-year-old leader interacted with senior officials, reviewed the status of key welfare initiatives, and cleared important files.

Stalin took to social media to assure the public of his continued engagement.

"While in the hospital, I inquired about #WithYou_Stalin camps from district collectors and the public, and also signed government files. After the rest advised by doctors, I will soon visit your districts to meet you!" he wrote in a post on X.

Stalin’s post comes as a reassurance to party cadres and the public, many of whom had expressed concern over his health.

Doctors have advised him to take a few more days of rest, but the Chief Minister has made it clear that governance must continue without interruption.

According to an official statement, Stalin held discussions with Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam on Tuesday (July 22) and reviewed the ongoing 'Ungaludan Stalin' (#WithYou_Stalin) grievance redressal camps being held across districts.

He also interacted virtually with district Collectors and members of the public, taking stock of petitions and the implementation of various welfare measures.

Launched earlier this month, the ‘With You Stalin’ initiative is aimed at strengthening the government’s direct engagement with citizens. As of July 22, over 5.74 lakh petitions have been received through the camps.

Stalin instructed officials to ensure swift and effective redressal of grievances and to conduct the camps as scheduled, with adequate amenities for attendees.

During his hospital stay, Stalin has also been clearing files and approving administrative decisions. Officials said his active involvement despite being hospitalised has served as a morale boost for the bureaucracy and his party workers. The Chief Minister’s office added that once doctors permit, Stalin will resume his visits to various districts to personally oversee the implementation of government programmes and interact with the people.

--IANS

aal/vd