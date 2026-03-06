Himachal CM opens robotic surgery facility in Nerchowk medical college

Shimla, March 6 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday inaugurated a robotic surgery facility at Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College in Nerchowk in Mandi district.

The facility, established with an outlay of Rs 28.44 crore, marked another step in strengthening advanced healthcare services in the state.

After Atal Super Speciality Hospital in Chamiyana in Shimla and Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda in Kangra district, Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital has now become the third medical institution in the state to offer robotic surgery.

The Chief Minister also observed the first surgery performed using the new system.

CM Sukhu said robotic surgery services would soon be introduced at Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla and Hamirpur Medical College.

He said 151 surgeries have been performed through robotic systems in Chamiyana and 92 at Tanda Medical College with encouraging outcomes.

The Chief Minister said the government has been working to introduce high-end medical technology in all medical colleges at a level comparable to AIIMS Delhi.

The aim, he said, is to ensure that medical colleges in the state do not remain merely referral institutions.

Doctors will also be sent on exposure visits to gain better knowledge and training in modern medical technologies.

Addressing financial challenges, Sukhu said it normally takes time to correct disrupted systems.

He pointed out that due to the closure of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) the state budget has been reduced by about Rs 10,000 crore per annum.

Despite this, the government plans to invest around Rs 3,000 crore in advanced medical technologies in the coming years.

He emphasised that no shortage of funds would be allowed to hinder improvements in healthcare services.

The Chief Minister also announced the establishment of a cardiology department at the Medical College in Nerchowk.

He said postgraduate courses would be started in all departments of the college.

The Chief Minister also announced that medical colleges would have student sections of 60 each, with staff strength maintained accordingly to ensure better quality of medical education.

