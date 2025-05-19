Himachal Cabinet approves 1,000 posts in Animal Husbandry Department

Shimla, May 19 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, on Monday approved the Pashu Mitra Policy of 2025, enabling 1,000 posts of multi-task workers to be filled in the Animal Husbandry Department.

It also approved the filling of 100 posts of Junior Office Assistant (Library) in the Education Department, and additionally, approved the creation of 10 posts of Senior Assistant and 15 posts of Junior Office Assistant (IT) in the Revenue Department.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to fill five posts of various categories in the H.P. State Transport Appellate Tribunal, Hamirpur, an official statement said.

It decided to fill five posts of Ayurvedic Pharmacy Officer on a batch-wise basis in the Ayush Department.

Among other decisions approved was the nod to enhance the fodder grant for Gauvansh kept in Gausadans across the state from Rs 700 per head of cattle per month to Rs 1,200.

The Cabinet approved an increase in the monthly honorarium of operation theatre assistants from Rs 17,820 to Rs 25,000 and for radiographers and X-Ray technicians from Rs 13,100 to Rs 25,000.

It approved the Mukhya Mantri Green Adoption Yojna for plantations on degraded forests by private entrepreneurs under CSR to increase the actual forest areas in the state.

It okayed amendments to the Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning Rules, 2014, to restrict the construction of buildings on the valley side in the Municipal Corporation of Shimla. As per the new provision, such constructions must be at least one metre below road level, aiming to preserve the valley’s aesthetic appeal for visitors.

It decided to bring the adjoining forest area of Mata Tara Devi Temple near Shimla under the green area of the Shimla Development Plan to ensure sustainable development in the region. It also gave its approval for framing comprehensive guidelines on hiring e-taxis under the Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgar Start-Up Yojana of 2023.

The Cabinet put its seal to merge the design wing with the civil wing in the Public Works Department to streamline the department’s functioning and improve operational efficiency. It also gave its approval to rename the veterinary dispensary Sarahan as the veterinary dispensary Baga Sarahan in the Nirmand development block of Kullu district.

