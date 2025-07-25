Hepatitis B drugs vastly underused, must be used early to save more lives: The Lancet

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Hepatitis B drugs are being vastly underused, and boosting early treatment against the deadly hepatitis B virus (HBV) could save many lives over time, argued scientists in a new paper published in Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

HBV kills over 3,000 people every day, or over 2 people every minute. Of the people who do not clear the infection and go on to develop a chronic HBV infection, between 20 and 40 per cent will die if they do not receive treatment.

The experts noted that even though the currently available drugs do not cure people, they are safe, effective, and relatively inexpensive.

"These medications are good drugs that are being badly underused," said John Tavis, Professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at Saint Louis University School of Medicine.

"Less than 3 per cent of all people infected with HBV are receiving treatment, and the evidence suggests that many more people could benefit from treatment. If we get people on medication earlier, the net disease and death rate is going to be much less," Tavis said.

In the research, the scientists noted that early treatment not only slows down the disease progression but also limits the cumulative liver damage throughout a 20 to 30-year-long chronic infection that causes liver cancer and liver failure.

The researchers also noted that hepatitis B carries an emotional, mental, and social burden that adds to the disease's impact on quality of life.

"The most common way the infection is passed along is from a mother with HBV to her infant," Tavis said. "Most mothers don't know they have the infection. And, the stress of learning that you passed along a deadly illness to your baby is unimaginable," he added.

Although the virus does not spread by casual contact, many people also suffer in their communities.

"We know these drugs could reduce the incidence of liver cancer by two-thirds, or possibly even three-quarters. That's a big impact, saving millions of lives over time,” Tavis said.

