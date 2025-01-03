Heart Attacks and Heart Failure Spike in Winter: Expert Tips from Dr. Tarun Sahni

New Delhi: As the winter season sets in, incidents of heart attacks and heart failure are on the rise, according to Dr Tarun Sahni, a general physician and internal medicine specialist at Apollo Hospital in Delhi.

Dr Sahni explained that the cold temperatures cause the blood vessels in the body's extremities to contract, leading to an increase in blood pressure. This heightened pressure can strain vulnerable areas of the brain, raising the risk of strokes.

Dr Sahni explained that the contraction of blood vessels forces the heart to work harder, as it pumps blood through narrower pathways. As a result, the risk of heart attacks and heart failure rises during the winter season.

"In winter, the main change that takes place in the body is that the blood vessels that are in the periphery, because of the cold, they contract. Because they contract, the blood pressure goes up," he said.

"Because the blood pressure goes up, if there are areas in the brain that are very vulnerable, then those brain areas can be broken down, and what we call a stroke can take place. Similarly, in the heart also, because now the heart has to pump harder because the blood vessels are contracted. So the blood pressure has gone up. So even with heart attacks and heart failure, these incidences go up in winter," Dr Sahni added.

He further advised patients with lung diseases to be cautious when venturing outdoors. Dr. Sahni recommended stepping out during the day when the sun is shining and pollution levels are lower to minimise exposure to both cold and pollution. He emphasised the importance of taking precautions to avoid these risks, particularly for those with pre-existing health conditions.

"We advise all patients with lung diseases, etc., to be careful when they step out. If they step out, they should step out during the day when the sun is out, when the pollution levels are slightly lower, and do their exercise. Otherwise, they should take precautions to prevent exposure to the cold and to the pollution," he added.

As the nation enters the New Year, the temperature in the national capital has plummeted to new lows, increasing the risk of heart-related incidents. (ANI)