Health professionals at AIIMS calls of 11-day strike after SC's appeal

New Delhi: After Supreme Court's appeal, health professionals at All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, Delhi called off their 11-day-long strike and are back on their duties as of Thursday.



In a statement, the Resident Doctors Association made the announcement and said, "In the interest of the nation and in the spirit of public service, the RDA, AIIMS, New Delhi, has decided to call off 11-day strike. This decision comes in response to the appeal and direction of the Supreme Court. We extend our sincere appreciation to the Supreme Court for taking cognizance of the RG Kar Medical College incident and addressing the broader issue of safety and security for healthcare workers across the country."

Earlier, the Supreme Court, while commencing its hearing on the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case, said that health professionals must return to work and that once they resume their duties, the court will prevail upon authorities to not take adverse action against them.



"Let the health professionals return to work and once they return to duties, the court will prevail upon authorities to not take adverse action. How would the public health infrastructure function if doctors did not return to work," the court said.



The SC resumed its hearing into the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal's Kolkata on Thursday.



Chief Justice of India (CJ) DY Chandrachud also shared a personal story and said that he had once slept on the floor of a public hospital while one of his relatives was admitted and unwell.

The apex court constituted a 10-member National Task Force to make recommendations on the prevention of violence and safe working conditions for medical professionals. The task force includes Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, among others.



The development comes days after the rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata sparked nationwide protests, the apex court suo motu took up the case and directed the task force to submit an interim report within three weeks and a final report within two months.



The top court also asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a status report on the status of the investigation in the rape case. Also, the court asked the West Bengal government to file a status report on the mob attack incident that took place at the RG Kar hospital on August 15.

