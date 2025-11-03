Guv Mangubhai Patel calls for citizens' active role in achieving TB-free Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Nov 3 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Monday stated that people should come forward to support and actively participate actively in Tuberculosis (TB) eradication programmes.

Governor Patel urged citizens to help TB patients to the best of their ability, asserting that "true meaning of life lies in serving humanity and helping suffering and needy is a noble act that brings divine blessings".

The Governor stated this while addressing the inaugural session of 76th TB Seal Campaign organised by Madhya Pradesh TB Association on Monday and along with the state government in Bhopal on Monday.

The campaign aims to make the public more aware of TB through campaigns, rallies, and awareness rallies, particularly emphasizing public participation and cooperation.

Governor Patel said that the dissemination of information about the TB disease is the primary requirement for its eradication. He emphasized on making efforts to create public awareness about the disease in remote and deprived areas.

He stated that hiding the disease will be fatal. Even the most severe TB can be cured by early diagnosis of the disease, regular intake of medicines and a nutritious diet rich in vitamins. The patient may become healthy.

"With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guiding mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, aur Sabka Prayas, the TB Mukt Bharat campaign will be successful. The nation and the state will become TB-free," he stated.

On this occasion, Governor Patel also advised people to be conscious and disciplined about their health and to adopt a balanced lifestyle. He said that TB patients should take their medicines on time and complete the full course.

"They should pay special attention to diet, include coarse grains and other nutritious foods in their meals, drink plenty of water, sleep well and exercise regularly," the Governor said.

