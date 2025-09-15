Gujarat to launch 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' campaign from Sep 17

Gandhinagar, Sep 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday on September 17 will mark the launch of the nationwide "Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar" (Healthy Women, Empowered Families) campaign, with Gujarat hosting a state-level inauguration at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar in the presence of Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said that the campaign will run in Gujarat from September 17 to October 2, during which more than 1.41 lakh health camps will be organised across the state.

These will include 10,849 specialist camps and 1,30,188 screening camps, providing free health services to women, children, and citizens at large.

Specialists in cardiology, oncology, nephrology and other disciplines will be part of the initiative, ensuring comprehensive care.

Key services under the campaign include antenatal and postnatal care, immunisation, adolescent health with focus on anaemia and menstrual hygiene, screening and treatment for non-communicable diseases like diabetes and hypertension, oral, cervical and breast cancer detection, sickle cell and tuberculosis screening, mental health consultations, eye, ENT and dental check-ups.

Additionally, the programme will promote awareness on obesity, organ and body donation, Ayush services, geriatric care, and linkages with Ayushman Bharat and Vay Vandana schemes.

The state government has also announced that during the fortnight, all diagnostic tests -- including X-rays, sonography, MRI, CT scans, laboratory and radiological tests -- will be conducted free of cost at government health facilities.

Even follow-up tests prescribed by doctors at these camps will remain free within the stipulated time frame.

As part of the launch day activities, a mega blood donation drive will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and across 600 locations in the state, furthering the campaign's mission of preventive care and community participation.

The initiative is being jointly spearheaded by the Health and Family Welfare Department and the Women and Child Development Department, with district-level mega camps in places such as Rajkot alongside state-wide medical outreach.

Minister Patel urged citizens, especially women and families, to take full advantage of the services available during this fortnight, which aims to not only treat but also prevent illnesses and strengthen public health awareness.

