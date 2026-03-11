Gujarat: SVP Hospital sees OPD patients triple in seven years, surpasses 14.5 lakh treatments​

Ahmedabad, March 11 (IANS) The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (SVP) Hospital has treated a total of 14,53,638 outpatients (OPD) between 2019 and 2025, marking a significant achievement in its seven-year journey since its establishment.​

The hospital, managed by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and NHL Medical College, has also reported substantial growth across inpatient, surgical, laboratory, and radiology services during this period.​

“In just seven years, our OPD services have nearly tripled, rising from 1,27,764 patients in 2019 to 4,01,869 in 2025. This growth reflects the trust Ahmedabad residents place in SVP Hospital,” officials said.​

Inpatient admissions (IPD) have similarly increased from 14,167 in 2019 to 31,332 in 2025, while surgical procedures rose from 4,082 to 8,999 over the same period.​

Regarding surgical services, 4,082 surgeries were performed in 2019. In 2020, 2,168 surgeries were performed, and in 2021, 1,428 surgeries were conducted.​

In 2022, the number of surgeries rose to 3,584, and in 2023, to 6,893. In 2024, this number further increased to 8,153, and in 2025, it reached 8,999 surgeries, indicating substantial growth in surgical services over recent years.​

Laboratory tests increased from 1,65,874 in 2019 to 7,64,135 in 2025, and radiology investigations grew from 68,418 to 2,28,092.​

Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, 75,617 beneficiaries received treatment between 2019 and 2025.​

Yearly figures include 7,999 in 2019, 3,453 in 2020, 4,534 in 2022, 15,148 in 2023, 20,506 in 2024, and 23,977 in 2025.​

“This represents the highest number of beneficiaries served by a single multi-specialty hospital under the scheme in Ahmedabad,” officials added.​

The state government’s 'Road Traffic Accident (RTA) – Vehicle Accident Assistance Scheme' provided free treatment to 6,810 patients over the same period.​

In 2025 alone, 2,065 accident victims were treated, up from 687 in 2019.​

Hospital officials attributed the growth to the expansion of modern medical facilities, the availability of specialist doctors, and the extension of comprehensive treatment services.

​--IANS

mys/dan