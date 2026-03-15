Gujarat reports vaccination of over 11.3 lakh infants, 24 lakh children in 2025–26

Gandhinagar, March 15 (IANS) Gujarat vaccinated more than 11.30 lakh infants and over 24 lakh children during 2025–26 under its Universal Immunisation Programme, according to official figures released on Sunday.

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Officials said the vaccination drive covered infants, schoolchildren and pregnant women through routine immunisation services and targeted campaigns conducted across the state.

Between April 2025 and February 2026, more than 11.30 lakh infants up to one year of age received full immunisation coverage.

During the same period, more than 11.94 lakh children were administered the BCG vaccine, 11.59 lakh received the pentavalent vaccine covering diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, hepatitis B and Haemophilus influenzae type B, and 11.24 lakh children were vaccinated against measles and rubella.

Vaccination programmes were also carried out in schools and balvatikas (children's gardens) through coordination between the education and health departments.

Students aged 10 and 16 years were vaccinated in schools, while five-year-old children received the second dose of the DPT vaccine in balvatikas.

In total, more than 24 lakh children were vaccinated under these two categories during the past year.

To maintain its polio-free status, which the state has held since 2007, the Gujarat government conducted a special campaign in 14 districts in 2025 in which polio drops were administered to 24.65 lakh children aged up to five years.

The health department said vaccination services have also been extended to remote areas through initiatives such as “Tika Express”, “Mobile Mamta Day” and the “Khilkhilat Vehicle”, which are used to deliver vaccines and maternal health services in difficult-to-reach locations.

A special vaccination campaign was also carried out during the “Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar” fortnight held from September 17 to October 2, 2025, focusing on maternal and child health. During the campaign, more than 3.58 lakh children and over 1.24 lakh pregnant women were vaccinated.

Pregnant women received the tetanus-diphtheria vaccine during antenatal check-ups, while children were given vaccines including BCG, pentavalent, measles-rubella, pneumococcal, injectable polio, oral polio and rotavirus.

The state government said it will launch a one-day intensive campaign for measles-rubella elimination on National Immunisation Day on Monday.

Using real-time data from the Vaccine Preventable Disease Surveillance Information Management System (VSIMS) and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) portal, the health department has identified high-risk areas, including industrial zones and border districts where children from other states reside.

The campaign will focus on ensuring vaccination coverage for children aged between nine months and 10 years.

Separately, Gujarat has begun implementing the nationwide human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign launched on February 28.

The campaign targets adolescent girls aged 14 to 15 years and is aimed at protecting them from cervical cancer.

Officials said the vaccine, which costs between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 in the private sector, is being provided free of charge to eligible beneficiaries by the state government.

Health authorities said safety protocols are being followed during the vaccination process, including ensuring that beneficiaries do not receive the vaccine on an empty stomach and observing them for 30 minutes after administration.

--IANS

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