Gujarat minister lauds forensic experts working overtime for DNA testing of plane crash victims

Ahmedabad, June 15 (IANS) Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who has been sharing timely and regular updates about DNA testing of the victims at Ahmedabad crash site, on Sunday penned a ‘note of praise’ for the dedicated team of forensic experts working relentlessly and tirelessly to confirm the identity of victims, by matching their DNA samples.

After the ill-fated Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner met with a devastating fate on June 12, killing 241 passengers barring a lucky one in the catastrophic crash, a team of 36 forensic experts have been tirelessly working, with many going beyond working hours, to locate and verify the remains of victims from among hundreds of charred bodies.

Harsh Sanghavi took to X and wrote a heartfelt tribute for the forensic experts who have gone beyond the call of duty and are putting in extra hours to ensure that families of victims get the remains, as early as possible.

“Tribute to the Dedication of FSL Forensic Experts truly remarkable is the personal sacrifices being made by the team of 36 dedicated forensic experts,” he wrote.

He made a special mention of a forensic expert whose mother is currently fighting for her life, with only 20 per cent heart function, and was scheduled for urgent surgery and said, “despite the personal turmoil, this expert remains committed to DNA testing efforts".

He further noted: “Eight of the women experts on the team are mothers of children aged 3 years or less. Despite the challenges of caring for their young ones, they have put their family's needs aside to focus on the critical task at hand.”

“Their selflessness and dedication to duty are a testament to their professionalism and compassion. We salute these unsung heroes who, despite their personal struggles, are working tirelessly day and night to help bring closure to the families affected by the tragedy,” he added.

Notably, the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, where DNA testing is being done remains in the thick of chaos as family members of deceased fliers scramble to get the DNA verification done at the earliest possible. Authorities are finding it hard to convince them about the ‘delay’ in handover of bodies and remains.

Meanwhile, 22 more DNA samples were matched till Sunday noon, taking the total number of matched DNA samples to 44, so far.

--IANS

mr/pgh