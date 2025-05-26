Gujarat: Health Minister says no need to panic amid rise in Covid cases

Ahmedabad, May 26 (IANS) Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel has urged citizens to remain vigilant but calm as the state recorded 83 Covid-19 cases till Monday.

“Don’t panic, but be cautious,” Patel said, addressing public concerns during a press briefing. He advised that anyone showing symptoms of Covid-19 should be immediately isolated to prevent further spread.

“We are in regular contact with the Central government regarding the current situation. The variant being reported, JN-1, is a sub-lineage of Omicron. So far, patients have shown mild symptoms and are being treated through home isolation,” he added.

Reassuring the public, the Health Minister emphasized that the Health Department is prepared. “There is no need for fear. Our response is coordinated with the Centre and associated institutions. Isolating symptomatic individuals indoors remains the most effective precaution,” he said.

As of May 26, 2025, India has recorded 1,009 active Covid-19 cases, marking a noticeable rise in infections after months of relatively low numbers. This uptick is being linked to the emergence of new variants -- NB.1.8.1 and LF.7 -- which have been detected in multiple states.

Kerala currently accounts for the highest number of active cases at 430, followed by Maharashtra with 209 cases and Delhi with 104. Other states reporting notable figures include Tamil Nadu (66), Karnataka (35), and Gujarat (7). Smaller numbers have also been reported in states like Andhra Pradesh (4), Bihar (1), Jharkhand (1), and West Bengal (11).

The new subvariants, NB.1.8.1 and LF.7, are under close watch. NB.1.8.1 was first detected in Tamil Nadu in April, while LF.7 has emerged more recently in Gujarat.

Both variants are being monitored by the World Health Organization but are not currently classified as variants of concern. Despite the increase, the situation remains under control, with most patients recovering through home isolation and only mild symptoms reported in the majority of cases. Health officials continue to urge the public to stay alert, follow preventive measures, and avoid panic.

--IANS

janvi/pgh