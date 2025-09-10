Gujarat has adequate health centres as per 2024-25 norms: Health Minister

Gandhinagar, Sep 10 (IANS) Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel on Wednesday told the Assembly that the state has adequate health centres in line with population norms for 2024-25, ensuring access to healthcare facilities across the state.

As of 2024, Ahmedabad district has 10 Community Health Centres (CHCs), 42 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) against the required 40, and three sub-centres.

The state has approved health centres proportionate to the 2011 Census population, Patel noted while responding to a question raised in the House.

In Amreli district, there are 11 CHCs, 13 PHCs, and three sub-centres as of 2024-25. During the year, the district handled six lakh OPD cases and 64,000 IPD cases.

Patel also highlighted that dialysis centres are now available every 25–30 km to ensure that patients do not have to travel long distances for treatment. The minister further said that in the last two years, one PHC each was approved in Ahmedabad and Amreli districts.

As per state norms, one sub-centre is allocated for every 3,000 people in remote and backward areas, and one for every 5,000 people in general areas. Trauma centres have also been established along highways as per requirement.

Patel recalled that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, the state launched the Maa and Maa Amrutam health card schemes, which later inspired the nationwide Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY). “Many of the country’s successful healthcare initiatives began in Gujarat, and PMJAY is the best example of this,” he added.

Gujarat today boasts a robust health infrastructure, with approximately 319 Community Health Centres (CHCs), 1,463 Primary Health Centres (PHCs), and 6,575 Sub-Centres (SCs) across the state.

These numbers reflect significant growth over the past two decades, including a 41 per cent increase in PHCs and a 37 per cent rise in CHCs between 2001–02 and 2021–22.

This network forms the backbone of primary and secondary healthcare delivery, especially in rural and underserved regions.

Gujarat's expansion of public healthcare facilities clearly aligns with policy norms and demonstrates continued investment in improving access to essential health services across the state.

