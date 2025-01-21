Gujarat Govt Distributes 11,000+ Free Haemophilia Injections Worth ₹30,000 Each

Gandhinagar: Haemophilia, a rare hereditary blood disorder that prevents proper blood clotting, affects millions globally and as there is no permanent cure for this, timely treatment is crucial to manage the condition.

Currently, Gujarat has over 3,000 haemophilia patients, who are receiving free injections from the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

It is noteworthy that the initiative to provide free injections to haemophilia patients was started by then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, a step that has significantly contributed to the improved health and active lives of these patients today.

1 in 10,000 People Worldwide Suffer from Haemophilia. Haemophilia is a condition where the blood fails to clot properly due to a deficiency in clotting factors. Human blood contains 13 clotting factors, and haemophilia typically arises when factors 8 or 9 are defective.

The condition is classified into three types: A, B, and C; and patients are further categorized based on severity: severe, moderate, and mild. Haemophilia affects around 1 in 10,000 people worldwide.

Haemophilia patients receive crucial factor injections to prevent bleeding. Previously, accessing treatment to control bleeding was a challenge for those with haemophilia. However, in 2012, under the leadership of then-Chief Minister Narendra Modi, the Gujarat government began providing free factor injections to haemophilia patients in civil hospitals.

This initiative has significantly improved the quality of life for patients, extending their lifespan and making daily activities easier. Each injection costs Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000, and the government covers the full expense.

Currently, these injections are available in civil hospitals across the state. In the last two years, under the leadership of CM Patel, over 11,800 factor injections have been provided free of cost by the state government.

Currently, there are over 3,000 haemophilia patients in Gujarat, with more than 500 patients living in Surat. Since 2003, the 'Haemophilia Society Surat Chapter' has been working tirelessly to raise awareness about the disease while ensuring that haemophilia patients can lead pain-free lives. In 2015, in collaboration with the Haemophilia Society Surat Chapter and New Civil Hospital, Surat, the Haemophilia Care Center was established.

This is the only dedicated haemophilia centre in Gujarat. New Civil Hospital of Surat, has successfully operated on the highest number of haemophilia patients, and it is the first care centre in India to be operational 24 hours a day.

The Haemophilia Care Center in Surat offers free care, blood tests, and treatment to haemophilia patients. The centre is equipped with a medical examination room, management room, counselling room, laboratory, nursing room, physiotherapy room, record room, and a dedicated ward for patient care. In addition to providing essential services, the organization conducts various programs across Gujarat, offering free blood tests to those in need.

With its high-quality treatment and care, the Haemophilia Care Center attracts patients not only from various states within India but also from abroad, including countries like Zambia and Dubai.

Nihal Bhatwala, Manager of the Haemophilia Care Center, says, "The treatment of our patients would not be possible without the support of the sympathetic government of Gujarat and New Civil Hospital, Surat. At present, 94 haemophilia patients are receiving profile access treatment (preventive care before bleeding occurs), which has greatly reduced the chances of bleeding. This proactive treatment helps prevent disability and reduces life-threatening risks for the patients."

Thanks to the steadfast support of the Haemophilia Society Surat, the Haemophilia Care Center has become a symbol of hope for those battling the rare disease. Patients today not only enjoy better health but are also fulfilling their aspirations. In Surat, many haemophilia patients have excelled in medicine, law, and finance, becoming doctors, CAs, and lawyers.

Speaking about this transformation, Nilesh Jariwala, President of the Haemophilia Society Surat Chapter, shared, "A decade ago, there were no treatment options for haemophilia. However, under the visionary leadership of the then CM Narendra Modi, clotting factor injections were introduced, drastically improving the lives of haemophilia patients. Now, with the treatment requiring just one injection a month, patients no longer face the hardships they once did. Thanks to the Gujarat government's efforts, many haemophilia patients have gone on to become doctors, CAs, lawyers, and engineers, proving that even with a rare disease, success is achievable." (ANI)