Gujarat expands Essential Drug List to 1,479; removes 57 medicines, adds 150 new ones

Gandhinagar, March 5 (IANS) The Gujarat government has expanded its Essential Drug List (EDL) for 2025–26 by adding 150 medicines following a review of the existing list, a move aimed at strengthening the availability of free treatment across public healthcare facilities in the state.

Announcing the decision, state Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said the revised list now includes 1,479 essential medicines, including surgical items and diagnostic supplies, that will be provided free of cost to patients through the public health system.

The list earlier contained 1,386 medicines during 2024–25.

The revision was carried out by Gujarat Medical Services Corporation Limited (GMSCL) after reviewing the medicines currently in use across government facilities.

As part of the process, 150 new medicines were added while 57 medicines considered unnecessary after review were removed from the list.

Pansheriya said the medicines included in the EDL are supplied across all levels of public healthcare facilities, ranging from primary health centres in rural and urban areas to district hospitals and hospitals attached to medical colleges.

"The best possible treatment and quality medicines for every patient in the state is our priority," Pansheriya said.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state government considers it a moral responsibility to ensure that quality healthcare services reach even the last person in the state," he added.

According to the minister, the state government revises the Essential Drug List every year to guide the procurement and supply of medicines across government hospitals.

Medicines and surgical items included in the list are distributed free of cost through public health institutions at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels.

The updated EDL includes 378 medicines meant for primary-level care and 628 medicines for secondary-level healthcare services.

The tertiary level list includes 1,475 medicines used in specialised and advanced medical treatment at larger hospitals.

The review has also increased the number of medicines available for several major disease categories.

Anti-infective medicines have risen from 202 to 216, respiratory medicines from 29 to 40, and eye medicines from 51 to 58. Medicines for gastrointestinal conditions have increased from 52 to 56, while the number of medical devices listed has gone up from 287 to 349.

The revised list also includes medicines for several critical illnesses. These include 116 medicines for heart diseases, 56 for cancer, 75 for neurological disorders and 43 for mental health conditions.

Pansheriya said the annual revision of the drug formulary ensures that the state’s healthcare system remains updated and that patients receive modern and effective treatment through government health facilities.

