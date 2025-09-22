Gujarat CM gifts citizens health security scheme and new ambulances on Navratri

Gandhinagar: Marking the festive spirit of Navratri with a focus on public health, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday launched the “Gujarat Karmayogi Health Security Scheme (G-Category)” aimed at the well-being of state government officers, employees, pensioners, and their families.

At the ceremony held in Gandhinagar, Health Minister Rushikesh Patel was present alongside senior officials of the health department.

The Chief Minister formally inaugurated the scheme and initiated the enrollment process. Symbolically, Ayushman cards were handed over to beneficiaries.

The scheme, now in effect, will provide cashless medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh for All India Services officers serving in Gujarat, state government officials, employees, and pensioners, along with their families.

CM Patel said the initiative would not only enhance health security but also relieve financial stress in times of medical emergencies.

Alongside the launch, the Chief Minister and the Health Minister flagged off 94 new 108 emergency ambulances, adding to Gujarat’s robust ambulance network. The new fleet has been integrated with advanced technology to ensure faster, more efficient, and modern emergency care.

“These ambulances will strengthen the golden hour response and provide critical support to patients during emergencies,” the Chief Minister noted.

The event was attended by Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department Dhananjay Dwivedi, Health Commissioner (Urban) Harshad Patel, Health Commissioner (Rural) Ratankunwar Charan Gadhvi, and a large number of department officials and employees.

With these initiatives, the state government has sought to combine healthcare reforms with emergency preparedness, giving both government employees and citizens greater access to timely, quality medical care.

The state has invested heavily in tertiary care facilities, medical colleges, and specialty institutes such as the U.N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology and the Gujarat Cancer Research Institute in Ahmedabad.

Public health initiatives like the Mukhyamantri Amrutam (MA) Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, and the recently launched Karmayogi Health Security Scheme have expanded access to affordable treatment, while the 108 Emergency Ambulance Service has become a lifeline during critical hours.

