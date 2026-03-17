Gujarat Assembly holds one-day health camp for MLAs, journos

Gandhinagar, March 17 (IANS) A one-day medical check-up camp for members of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly and journalists was organised on Tuesday at the Assembly premises, providing allopathic, ayurvedic, and homoeopathic health services.

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The camp was inaugurated by the Speaker Shankar Chaudhary along with State Health Minister Praful Pansheriya.

Speaking at the inauguration, Chaudhary emphasised the importance of preventive health measures, stating, “Health check-ups are necessary not after falling ill, but for the early diagnosis of diseases.”

He noted that both legislators and journalists play a crucial role in society and that early detection of health issues is essential, given their demanding work schedules.

“Journalists often report under extreme conditions -- heat, rain, cold, or natural disasters -- risking their own safety. The fast-paced nature of news reporting and heavy workload often prevents them from paying sufficient attention to their health,” Chaudhary said.

He further added, “Similarly, legislators remain engaged with public issues, legislative work, development projects, and social responsibilities. It is essential to maintain their health amid these uncertainties and stresses.”

Minister Pansheriya said the camp was organised to raise awareness among public representatives and journalists about health.

“Due to their busy schedules, minor health issues can often go unnoticed. Early diagnosis through such camps also reduces mental stress. I have personally benefited from such check-ups, both as an MLA earlier and now as a minister,” he added.

Kishor Anjaria, President of the Gandhinagar Accredited Press Club, highlighted the club’s long-standing efforts to promote public health awareness through medical check-up camps.

“For the past 15 years, we have organised such camps to create awareness, and we will continue similar initiatives in the future,” he said.

The camp provided tests including blood analysis, urine reports, and ECGs. Specialist and super-specialist doctors conducted examinations, and patients requiring further tests were referred to GMERS Medical College in Gandhinagar.

Heart specialists from the U.N. Mehta Institute, cancer specialists from the Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute, and kidney specialists from the Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre were present with the required equipment and staff.

In addition, specialists in ophthalmology, ENT, dermatology, orthopaedics, gynaecology, dental, medicine, and surgery were on-site from GMERS Gandhinagar with necessary equipment, medicines, and logistics.

Laboratory facilities were arranged to allow maximum testing at the venue itself.

--IANS

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