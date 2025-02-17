Guillain-Barre Syndrome: Expert Confirms Rare, Non-Contagious Nature

Dr Sivananda, Superintendent of King George Hospital, Visakhapatnam on Monday provided important information on the Guillain Barre Syndrome that has claimed two lives across the state and said that the disease is a 'rare' and 'non-contagious' post-viral infection that leads to the autoimmune system derangement in the body, and affects two in two lakh people.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Sivananda said, "Guillain Barre Syndrome is a post-viral infection that leads to the autoimmune system derangement in the presence of own body. It will create development of antibodies against the myelin sheath of the nervous that leads to the paralysis of the limps. This paralysis could either be fast progressing or slow progress. If it is a slowly

progressing disease, then no need to worry, it can be treated. This disease appears in two among two lakh people, meaning it is a rare disease." "This disease existed for the past 40 years, it is not contagious as it does not develop through a virus but because of the autoimmune system of a human body. For these cases, if patients see post-viral infections, once they are subsided, these patients will see a weakness in the limbs. The patients should immediately visit the doctor if they see a weakness in their limb, so that the disease can be detected and treated early," said the doctor.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav said that two people have lost their lives from the GBS syndrome in Guntur and Srikakulam districts.The Health Minister however, urged the public to not stress over the disease and informed that adequate measures have been taken following instructions by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Monday. "So far, two people have died, one in Srikakulam and one in Guntur in the past two months. Last year also there were 301 cases reported. We haven't been able to find the exact reason for this (disease). I have been told that there has been 1-2 per cent of cases across the globe. The mortality rate is 5-7 per cent. It got more attention because of the Pune cases, since then, we are also on high alert," said Yadav.

"Today also CM held a review meeting. There is no reason to panic. He issued directions to keep abundant supply of haemoglobin," he said. Earlier in the day, Chandrababu Naidu held a review meeting at his residence in Undavalli to assess the situation concerning Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) in the state. A woman in Andhra Pradesh succumbed to Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), marking the first reported death due to this rare condition in the state. The deceased, identified as Kamalamma, was undergoing treatment at Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) and passed away on Sunday.

The woman, a resident of Komarolu Mandal in Prakasam District, was diagnosed with the syndrome. She developed high fever and experienced paralysis in her legs. As her condition worsened, her family rushed her to Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH), Guntur, following which she passed away. Superintendent of Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH), Dr SSV Ramana spoke to ANI about the case. "A lady from the Prakasam district named Kamalamma, aged 55 years, succumbed to Guillain-Barre syndrome yesterday evening. She had a cardiac arrest because of the GB syndrome affecting the respiratory and cardiac muscles."

"She was admitted to the hospital on February 3 and treated for three days. On February 10, she was given ventilatory support after which she was provided with haemoglobin. Her condition, however, became unstable and she later succumbed to cardiac arrest due to her syndrome," he said. Sharing a few precautions, Dr Ramana said people should not take cold water but warm or lukewarm water. He also advised not to eat canned or stored foods, instead, they eat homemade foods.

In response to the outbreak, medical teams conducted extensive tests on the residents of Alasandhalapalli in Prakasam district. Following the tests, doctors confirmed that no other individuals in the village displayed symptoms of Guillain-Barre syndrome. The emergence of Guillain-Barre Syndrome has raised fresh concerns. Reports indicate that seven patients are currently receiving treatment at GGH, with some in critical condition and undergoing intensive care.

Krishna Babu, the Principal Secretary of the Health Department, visited the Neurology Ward at GGH last week to assess the situation. He reviewed the arrangements made for GBS treatment and consulted with the hospital superintendent. He assured the public that there is no need for panic, as the government is taking all necessary steps to control the spread of the disease. Dr Ramana Yasaswi, Superintendent of GGH, urged people not to panic. He confirmed that seven cases of GBS have been reported in the last four days, out of which two patients have already been discharged. He advised individuals experiencing numbness or weakness in their limbs to seek immediate medical attention and also reassured the public that appropriate medical treatments are available for GBS.

According to doctors, individuals who have previously suffered from viral infections, including COVID-19, have a higher risk of developing Guillain-Barre Syndrome. The Neurology Department at GGH is actively treating patients with GBS. Dr Yasaswi mentioned that such cases are commonly seen at GGH, but the sudden increase in numbers is due to patients arriving from other districts. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and are implementing necessary measures to prevent further cases. (ANI)