Grateful to Kiwi-Indian farmers for very productive orchard visit: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that he had a very productive visit to a kiwifruit orchard in New Zealand, adding that he is grateful to the Kiwi-Indian farmers for the warm welcome.

Goyal visited New Zealand this week to ensure a future-ready and balanced trade pact that respects our sensitivities while deepening economic ties, opening new avenues for collaboration, and unlocking fresh opportunities for businesses and consumers on both sides.

“A very productive visit to the Te Puke kiwifruit orchard in the Bay of Plenty, along with my counterpart, Todd McClay, Minister of Agriculture, Trade, and Investment of New Zealand,” the minister posted on X.

“Grateful to Kiwi-Indian farmers and growers for the warm welcome and insightful tour. We had an engaging discussion on the orchard's variety, quality, cultivation practices, and sustainability efforts. Also gained valuable insights into efforts to enhance productivity and quality,” Goyal further stated.

Earlier, he addressed the vibrant Indian community in Rotorua, New Zealand, along with McClay.

“Their warmth, pride, and enduring connection to India are truly heartening. Urged them to contribute further to India's Viksit Bharat journey through their expertise and experience,” said Goyal.

Goyal reviewed the ongoing India–New Zealand FTA negotiations with his New Zealand counterpart, Todd McClay, and the chief negotiators from both sides. The minister also addressed the India-New Zealand CEOs Roundtable along with McClay in Rotorua, which is the latter’s hometown situated on the North Island of New Zealand.

The minister highlighted India’s rapidly evolving economic landscape and explained how greater collaboration in areas such as technology, agriculture, education, clean energy and sustainability can unlock new avenues of growth.

Goyal also received a traditional Maori welcome as he arrived in Rotorua. He was presented with an idol of the sacred Kamdhenu cow, revered as auspicious for bringing prosperity in Indian culture, as a token of the special and growing people-to-people ties between the two countries.

—IANS

na/