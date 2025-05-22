Grateful for India's commitment, support to Pandemic Accord: WHO chief

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) has thanked India for its commitment and support to the historic Pandemic Accord.

After three years of negotiations, the Agreement was adopted by consensus by member countries of the WHO at the 78th World Health Assembly (WHA) in Geneva this week.

India is also a signatory to this treaty, which has been in talks since the Covid-19 outbreak, which killed millions of people worldwide. The treaty aims to bridge global healthcare gaps and inequities in case of future pandemics.

“Namaste, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for joining us virtually at a historic 78th WHA when the Pandemic Accord was adopted. We are grateful for India's commitment and support to the WHO,” the WHO chief said in a post on social media platform X.

Addressing the WHA, via videoconferencing, PM Modi said the WHO Pandemic Treaty is a shared commitment that requires greater global cooperation.

“The WHO Pandemic Treaty is a shared commitment to fighting future pandemics through greater global cooperation,” said PM Modi, while extending his congratulations on the successful negotiations of the treaty. He also expressed India’s willingness to share its learnings and best practices with the world, especially with the Global South.

The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of building a healthy planet while ensuring that no one is left behind.

“The future of a healthy world depends on inclusion, an integrated vision, and collaboration," he said.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, who led the Indian delegation at the WHA also congratulated the WHO and member states on the historic progress made toward advancing the Pandemic Treaty.

Srivastava emphasised the importance of confronting future health challenges with a commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind.

“The Pandemic agreement must ensure equitable access to medical countermeasures, timely and transparent data and pathogen sharing; and promote technology sharing and capacity building, particularly for the Global South,” she said.

She also reaffirmed India’s commitment to global health equity at the 78th WHA.

