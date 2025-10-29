Govt notifies packaging rules for medical devices to ensure compliance, benefit consumers

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) The Department of Consumer Affairs has notified the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Amendment Rules, 2025, a step intended to ensure compliance while also benefitting consumers and industries alike, said the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, on Wednesday.

The amendment introduces specific provisions for packages containing medical devices, aligning the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, with the Medical Devices Rules, 2017.

“This step ensures regulatory harmony, reduces compliance ambiguity, and enhances consumer protection in the healthcare sector,” the Ministry said.

As per the amendment, the provisions of the Medical Devices Rules, 2017, shall apply for font size and dimensional standards in making declarations for packages with medical devices.

Further, the amendment relaxed Rule 33 of the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, which provides certain exemptions in declarations. It will not apply in cases where the Medical Devices Rules, 2017 are applicable.

Further, the amendment will also help consumers by providing a single, consistent labelling standard for medical devices.

"This removes the confusion arising from overlapping rules, ensuring clear, accurate, and uniform labelling designed specifically for healthcare products. It will also boost consumer protection by aligning with specialised medical device labelling norms," the Ministry said.

"It will also benefit the industry by removing ambiguity between two regulatory frameworks, ensuring clarity, predictability," it added.

The move will also cut down compliance burden by requiring adherence to only one set of labelling standards. This will help foster a business-friendly regulatory environment, avoid duplication, and ensure robust consumer protection in the sensitive healthcare domain, the Ministry said.

"By aligning the Legal Metrology Rules with the Medical Devices Rules, the amendment furthers India’s vision of Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business, ensuring both clarity for industry and confidence for consumers," the Ministry said.

--IANS

rvt/