Govt committed to protecting rights of children: Top official

New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) The government is committed to protecting the rights of children, especially those with special needs, said Anil Malik, Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD).

He was speaking at the National Adoption Awareness Conclave 2025, organised by the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) under MWCD, in Visakhapatnam.

Delivering the keynote address, Malik reiterated the government’s “sustained commitment to protecting the rights of children and ensuring that every child -- especially those with special needs -- grows up in a safe, nurturing, and permanent family environment”.

He called upon “states and agencies to work collaboratively to enhance adoption services in alignment with the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and the Adoption Regulations, 2022”.

The event witnessed the participation of more than 400 participants, including policymakers, experts, adoptive families, and key stakeholders from various states and child protection agencies.

Organised as part of National Adoption Awareness Month, observed every November, the Conclave focused on this year’s theme, “Non-Institutionalised Rehabilitation of Children with Special Needs (Divyaang Children).”

The discussions throughout the day reinforced the collective national commitment towards ensuring that children with special needs receive compassionate, permanent, and family-based care.

The experts emphasised state-level support mechanisms and the need for heightened sensitivity and awareness surrounding the adoption of children with special needs.

A key emotional highlight of the Conclave was the experience sharing segment, where adoptive parents of children with special needs narrated their powerful journeys.

Their heartfelt testimonies shed light on the challenges, joys, and transformative power of adoption, and served as inspiring examples for prospective adoptive parents across the country.

The National Adoption Awareness Conclave 2025 is expected to contribute significantly to strengthening India’s adoption ecosystem and generating actionable recommendations to ensure that every child -- particularly children with special needs -- finds a family that offers love, stability, and lifelong care.

--IANS

rvt/