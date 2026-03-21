Gorakhpur Mayor supports cycle rally for better childhood cancer cure in UP

Gorakhpur, March 21 (IANS) Gorakhpur Mayor Manglesh Kumar Srivastava said that children from the district and adjoining areas, diagnosed with cancer, can now undergo treatment at the BRD Medical College as part of Uttar Pradesh government's efforts to improve access to early treatment, an official said on Saturday.

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"Reiterating the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government's commitment to augment health facility, particularly for childhood cancer, Srivastava stressed on spreading awareness to recognise early signs of childhood cancer and seek medical attention without delay," the official said in a statement.

Srivastava, a BJP leader and senior Vice-President of the All India Council of Mayors, earlier joined enthusiastic cyclists to spread awareness about childhood cancer.

"Highlighting Chief Minister Adityanath's resolve to ensure that children get the best treatment in the state itself, the Mayor flagged off the Gorakhpur leg of 'Cycle for Gold' national initiative which brought people for rides," the statement said.

"When doctors, schools, cyclists and citizens all come together, it sends a powerful message that children fighting cancer are not alone," Srivastava said, supporting the rally that covered 12 lakh km across 417-plus cities with 2,500 cyclists.

"Launched on World Cancer Day on February 4, the campaign, organised by CanKids, is among the largest charity cycling challenge," the BJP leader added.

"The Mayor, himself a medical professional, joined cyclists, doctors, students, corporates and communities in Gorakhpur where cyclists rode from BRD Medical College to Gorakhnath Math," the statement added.

Poonam Bagai, ICMR Central Ethics Committee on Human Research member and Childhood Cancer International's WHO South East Asia Region Representative, highlighted the need for collective effort saying, "The movement demonstrates the power of communities coming together for children battling cancer."

Bagai, Founder Chairman of CanKids and Vice Chairman of Pallium India, said their efforts are focused on improving childhood cancer care by creating statewide referral networks for diagnosis and treatment, training ASHA workers and health professionals for early detection, providing financial and social support to families.

Echoing Gorakhpur Mayor's views, she said that 'Cycle for Gold' shows what is possible when people across India unite for a common purpose.

"Over 40 days, cyclists from cities, towns and coastal regions rode together, from the promenades of Mumbai's Marine Drive to routes stretching from Goa to Karwar, and groups in places like Sangli and beyond," she added.

As in the different legs in 25-plus states, the Gorakhpur leg of the rally saw enthusiastic participation of doctors, nurses and hospital staff from paediatric oncology departments.

"The Gorakhpur rally was flagged off by Mayor Srivastava and BRD Medical College Principal R.K. Jaiswal from principal's office and it proceeded to the District Magistrate's office," a statement said.

--IANS

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