Global yoga movement began with PM Modi's vision: Prataprao Jadhav

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) When the United Nations General Assembly adopted June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in 2014 -- following the visionary call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- it marked the beginning of a global wellness movement rooted in India’s traditional wisdom, said Union Minister of State for Ayush Ministry, Prataprao Jadhav, on Thursday.

Addressing the media during the curtain-raiser event here for the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY), Jadhav reflected on how IDY has become a worldwide movement.

“From the record-setting first event in the national capital to celebrations in cities like Mysuru, New York, and Srinagar, Yoga has brought together people from across the globe in the pursuit of health and peace,” he said.

The curtain-raiser event was held at the National Media Centre here and marked the formal beginning of the IDY 2025 celebrations.

The national event this year will be led by PM Modi on June 21 in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking about the significance of this year’s event, the Minister said that the 11th edition of IDY is not just a celebration but a call to expand Yoga’s reach across society".

“This year’s theme, ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’, is in line with the global health vision promoted during India’s G20 Presidency and reflects the Indian ideal of ‘Sarve Santu Niramaya’ -- meaning ‘May all be free from disease'," the Union Minister stated.

The minister shared that the grand event in Visakhapatnam will see PM Modi leading the common yoga protocol session with over five lakh participants.

At the same time, ‘Yoga Sangam’ sessions will be held at more than one lakh locations across the country, making it one of the biggest synchronised yoga demonstrations ever.

He also praised the Andhra Pradesh government and its Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, for launching the ‘YogaAndhra’ campaign.

This state-level initiative aims to create a community of 10 lakh regular yoga practitioners.

As part of the lead-up to the main event, the Ministry has planned ten signature events over 100 days.

These events are designed to engage people from all walks of life and promote yoga as a complete lifestyle.

Some of these include ‘Yoga Samavesh’ for inclusivity and ‘Yoga Bandhan’ to promote international cooperation.

