From neglect to awareness: How Swachh Bharat Mission transformed national mindset on cleanliness

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) The Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, who secured India its political freedom, was far ahead of his time when he said, ‘Sanitation is more important than independence’. For Gandhi, a truly free India was not just politically independent but also socially awakened, where hygiene and dignity walked hand in hand.

Unfortunately, these timeless and powerful words of wisdom by Gandhi were consigned to oblivion by successive governments in the entire history of independent India, leaving his vision of a clean and healthy nation unfulfilled for decades.

The true essence of these words found resonance when Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a fitting tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 145th birth anniversary by launching the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission) on October 2, 2014.

This is the world’s largest national behavioural change sanitation programme, which positioned PM Modi as a champion of people-driven sustainable development.

SBM Ushers in a New Era of Governance and Civic Responsibility:

Proper sanitation and hygiene are vital not only for health but also for dignity. The Indus Valley Civilisation recognised this, integrating advanced sewage and drainage systems into their towns -- an ancient wisdom largely lost over time. For decades, India carried a global image of spiritual richness but poor public hygiene, with littered roads, open defecation, and a lack of awareness of hygiene.

Cleanliness was seen as solely the government’s responsibility, while citizens overlooked its impact on health and quality of life. Carrying forward Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy, Modi, in just 11 years, transformed India’s sanitation landscape through the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (SBA), transforming cleanliness into a deeply ingrained national lifestyle.

Never in the history of independent India have cleanliness and hygiene been placed at the forefront of governance, reflecting a transformative shift in national priorities. The large-scale construction of toilets has provided employment to over 1.25 crore people, while 5,000 clean-tech start-ups reflect growing opportunities for youth.

SBA also emphasises solid waste management, recycling, and reducing plastic use, making sanitation both a social duty and an economic driver.

Bharat’s Sanitation Revolution:

From Half the Population Defecating in the Open to a 100 per cent ODF Nation in Less than a Decade Until 2014, even after 67 years of Independence, approximately 100 million (10 crore) rural and about 10 million (1 crore) urban households in India were without a sanitary toilet and more than 564 million (56.4 crore) people which accounted for around half the population, still practiced open defecation.

After the SBA launch, India has marked a revolutionary milestone in its sanitation journey by becoming 100 per cent Open Defecation Free both in urban and rural areas in less than a decade.

As per the official record of the government, over 12 crore toilets have been constructed across the country till September 2025, which has not only provided access to sanitation facilities but also saved millions of lives in the process.

During COVID-19, SBM’s impact became evident; its emphasis on toilets, handwashing, and waste management helped curb infections, manage biomedical waste, and safeguard communities, demonstrating that cleanliness had become a core part of the national mindset.

Women at the Heart of India’s Sanitation Revolution: Ensuring Health, Safety and Dignity:

SBM has enhanced women’s hygiene, health, safety, and dignity. Previously, the lack of toilets forced women, especially in rural areas, to defecate in the open, exposing them to health risks, indignity, and physical danger.

A 2020 study found that 96 per cent of rural women were satisfied with household toilets, citing improved safety, privacy for menstrual hygiene, convenience, and reduced health risks. SBM has also addressed gender disparities through gender-specific latrines in schools, public spaces and roads, boosting girls’ school enrolment and overall health standards. Women are not just beneficiaries but agents of change --programmes like ‘Rani Mistris’ trained women as masons, providing skills, confidence, and leadership roles. Many now hold positions in local governance, demonstrating that empowering women strengthens entire communities.

From Diarrhoea to Dignity: Swachh Bharat Mission Saves 3 Lakh Children’s Lives:

For children, who are the future of our nation and the strongest advocates for change, having access to clean and safe toilets is not just a convenience; it, in fact, leaves a significant impact on their health and their future. An open defecation-free (ODF) environment reduces diarrhoea — a leading cause of death among children under five and lowers malnutrition.

According to the World Health report, about 3 lakh children have been saved from sanitation-related diseases, significantly reducing child mortality and improving quality of life. Studies by the International Food Policy Research Institute, University of California, and Ohio State University estimate that SBM saves 60,000–70,000 children annually.

Global Recognition

Today, SBM has become a global benchmark for public health, recognised by the United Nations as the largest and most successful sanitation programme, contributing to the SDGs. A UNICEF survey found that a family investing in a toilet saves Rs 50,000 annually. For leading this transformation, the PM received the Global Goalkeeper Award (2019) from the Gates Foundation. SBM has inspired international initiatives like Nigeria’s Clean Nigeria Campaign and influenced global sanitation policies through the four Ps—political leadership, public financing, partnerships, and people’s participation—highlighted at the Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Convention 2018.

Pilgrimage as Model of Sustainability:

The 2025 Amarnath Yatra became a model of sustainability under SBM Urban 2.0, implementing a zero-landfill, plastic-free system and managing 11.67 metric tons of daily waste with 1,300 ‘SafaiMitras’. Eco-friendly bags replaced single-use plastics, sanitation was upgraded with 1,600 mobile toilets and full faecal sludge treatment, and over 70,000 pilgrims took the Green Pledge, setting a new benchmark for zero-waste pilgrimages.

Suggestions

Integrate Cleanliness into School Education:

Schools can act as catalysts of change; teach children the importance of handwashing, toilet use, and waste management, and they will take this knowledge home, influencing families and communities, driving lasting behavioral change.

Cleanliness Social Internships for Youth:

Engage young people in public hygiene initiatives to foster responsibility and community awareness.

Social Service as Punishment to Sanitation Violators:

Taking a cue from overseas nations, which penalise offenders littering their surroundings, India could combine fines with community service for such offenders.

Fix Accountability of Food Establishments:

Maintain cleanliness in a surrounding 50 meters of kitchens and dining areas. Following the dictum of ‘Cleanliness is next to Godliness’, the SBM has emerged as a global model for public health while advancing the UN SDG goals. Through behavioral change, leadership, and community participation, SBM is building a cleaner, safer, healthier, and prosperous India, fulfilling Gandhi’s vision of Swachh Bharat and paving the way to realize Viksit Bharat by 2047.

(The author is Pro Chancellor, Chandigarh University. himani.sood@cumail.in)

