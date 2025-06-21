From Beijing to Shanghai, several Chinese cities celebrate International Day of Yoga

Beijing, June 21 (IANS) Crowds of yoga participants in various cities across China participated in the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations, highlighting the worldwide appeal of India's message of well-being.

In Beijing, hundreds unrolled their mats to practice yoga, celebrating IDY with a beautiful 'Kirtan' and the energising Common Yoga Protocol at the Old Chancery complex.

"A guided meditation helped participants centre themselves and experience calm. The experience was elevated with a graceful performance blending yoga with the grace of Odissi! The crowd was also spellbound by the advanced yoga demonstrations," the Embassy of India in Beijing posted on X.

The Consulate General of India in Shanghai hosted its flagship celebration of the IDY, featuring yoga demonstrations, interactive sessions, and cultural activities. It also witnessed participation from a diverse audience of diplomats, yoga enthusiasts, and community members.

Indian Consul General in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, highlighted the event's significance, calling it a testament to the widespread appeal of Indian civilisation and culture.

In his welcome remarks, Mathur said, "This flagship celebration is the culmination of a long series of events across Eastern China, including Hangzhou, Wuxi and Suzhou, organised in collaboration with Indian diaspora communities, global MNCs, and Buddhist monasteries, a testament to the wide cross-sectional appeal of yoga and Indian civilisation."

The Consul General also emphasised yoga's universal appeal, particularly in the context of the 75th year of India-China diplomatic relations, fostering harmony and health across communities.

"Yoga is an invaluable gift of India's ancient tradition. It embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action, restraint and fulfilment, and harmony between man and nature," he added, quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who championed the establishment of IDY at the United Nations.

Mathur also paid tributes to the victims of the recent Air India Flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad. "Our hearts are heavy with this tragedy. In such moments, yoga's teachings of resilience, mindfulness, and inner peace offer a profound source of comfort and strength," he said.

United Nations Resident Coordinator in China, Siddharth Chatterjee, also attended the event as the Chief Guest.

Addressing the event, Chatterjee commended Prime Minister Modi's leadership in globalising yoga and his role in building a more connected world.

Praising yoga's alignment with global well-being and unity, he said, "As a yoga practitioner, I deeply value its transformative power to foster resilience and peace. This event reflects the shared commitment of India and the United Nations to promote health and harmony, strengthening the bonds between nations."

The event capped a series of IDY celebrations across Eastern China, showcasing yoga's broad appeal through partnerships with diverse stakeholders.

The Indian Consulate General extended its heartfelt gratitude to Chatterjee and all participants for making the event a resounding success.

Additionally, an event was also held on the banks of the majestic Pearl River in Guangzhou and saw the enthusiastic participation of over 300 yoga enthusiasts.

Shambhu Hakki, the Indian Consul General in Guangzhou, also participated in the Yoga Day celebrations. In his address, he highlighted the growing popularity of yoga in South China and its significance in strengthening the cultural ties between India and China.

