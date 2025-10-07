Former PM Deve Gowda admitted to hospital in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Oct 7 (IANS) Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has been admitted to the Manipal Hospital in Karnataka's Bengaluru following a deterioration in his health condition.

Doctors have said that Deve Gowda is recovering and that his condition is currently stable, according to hospital authorities on Tuesday.

The former Prime Minister was shifted to the hospital on Monday night after developing symptoms of chills, fever, and a urinary infection.

The health statement by the Manipal Hospital said, "Prime Minister Deve Gowda was hospitalised with an infection. He is currently undergoing medical management for the same and his progress being monitored by a team of medical experts."

The 92-year-old JD-S Rajya Sabha member remains active in politics despite his age and has recently asserted that he will ensure the BJP–JD-S alliance comes to power in Karnataka.

Family sources said that Deve Gowda has been experiencing age-related ailments and had recently undertaken a tour of his native Hassan district.

The former Prime Minister had also met with the families of the eight victims, who were killed during a Ganesh immersion procession after being mowed down by a truck.

Hospital authorities said that Deve Gowda is responding well to the treatment and is steadily improving.

Known as the "son of the soil", Deve Gowda is recognised for his deep understanding of agrarian issues and his focus on rural development.

His political career spans over seven decades, and he remains active in Karnataka's coalition politics.

Deve Gowda entered politics in the early 1950s and joined the Congress. Later, he was associated with the Janata Party and became a key figure in Karnataka's opposition politics.

He served as Chief Minister of Karnataka from December 1994 to May 1996.

He became the 11th Prime Minister of India on June 1, 1996, leading the United Front government until April 1997.

Deve Gowda recently addressed a press conference at the JD-S state office, JP Bhavan, in Bengaluru and announced an alliance with the BJP in all upcoming elections in Karnataka.

Deve Gowda is the JD-S President and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, his son, is the party's state unit President.

"There will be no threat to the alliance in any polls, including Panchayat and Assembly elections. My relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will never change. Our ties are good, and in the last 10 years I have never once spoken lightly of him," Deve Gowda said.

The JD-S, he said, aims to win at least 50 to 60 seats in the upcoming civic polls in Bengaluru, and therefore the party is actively campaigning in the city.

