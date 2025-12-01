Fit India programme creating greater fitness awareness: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has credited the ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ initiative for creating greater awareness about fitness in the country.

Speaking during his radio programme Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, PM Modi lauded the initiative.

“There are many other competitions that are becoming very popular among our young friends. Many people are coming together to participate in programs like Fit India Sundays on Cycle. These are all ways to promote fitness,” said the Prime Minister in his address in the 128th Episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Rajasthan Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who led the 51st edition of the nationwide cycling drive on November 30 from Jaipur, acknowledged PM Modi’s sustained encouragement to the nation in advancing a culture of better health and well-being.

“There are very few Prime Ministers in the world who make so many clarion calls, focusing on the health and well-being of their citizens. Narendra Modi ji has time and again spoken about Fit India,” said Rathore

“From reducing our oil consumption to having millets (shree anna) and working dedicatedly on reducing obesity, our Prime Minister has always urged us to take all measures to be fit, be it through yoga, cycling, running, or other various ways. The movement created in the nation through the Sundays on Cycle is an evident example of this,” added the Athens 2004 Olympic silver-medallist.

The Fit India Sundays on Cycle began in December 2024, under the guidance of Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya.

It is now a weekly event which reinforces the vision of PM Modi, "Fitness Ka Dose, Adha Ghanta Roz" and "Fight Against Obesity".

Sundays on Cycle has now grown into a true public movement, with common people taking the lead across the country.

Over 4,000 NaMo Fit India Cycling Clubs, along with lakhs of everyday citizens, cycle regularly and participate every week, turning this initiative into a nationwide community-led fitness revolution. The event is conducted weekly by these clubs.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) also ensures a strong nationwide footprint with SoC activities held across its network of SAI Training Centres (STCs), including Kokrajhar in Assam, Jagatpur and Badal in Punjab, Utlou in Manipur, Kargil in Ladakh, and several others.

It is also being organised across several Khelo India Centers, including in Bhadrak, Jharsuguda, and Dhenkanal, in addition to 23 SAI National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) across the nation, every Sunday.

--IANS