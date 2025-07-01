Fire breaks out in B'luru's Victoria Hospital burns ward, 26 patients evacuated

Bengaluru, July 1 (IANS) A fire incident was reported from the government-run Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The mishap occurred in the burns ward of the hospital, and all 26 inpatients were safely shifted to another block.

According to the preliminary investigation by the police, the fire broke out at around 3 a.m. in the burns ward due to a short circuit in the switchboard. A bed, register book, and other equipment were gutted in the incident.

The fire and smoke engulfed the ground floor of the burns ward. Dr Divya, who was on night duty, noticed the fire and promptly alerted the authorities. The hospital staff then safely relocated all 26 patients to another ward in H Block.

Hospital authorities stated that the burns ward had 14 men, five women, and seven children as inpatients at the time of the incident. Police added that Dr Divya first noticed the fire and smoke in the seminar hall of the hospital at around 3.30 a.m. She immediately alerted her colleagues and began the evacuation process.

She also contacted the hospital superintendent and called the police and fire control room. The evacuation, including patients being treated in the ICU, was completed within 30 minutes. Fire and Emergency Services personnel who rushed to the scene successfully extinguished the blaze, police confirmed.

On February 19, 2024, three people were killed as a major fire broke out at a perfume warehouse near Bengaluru. The incident had taken place in the warehouse at Ramasamudra on Bengaluru’s western outskirts.

A fire accident killed three people of a family in J.P. Nagar in Bengaluru on March 20, 2024, where a mother and her two sons lost their lives.

On May 1, a man and his neighbour were killed and three others were injured in a fire triggered by a gas cylinder leak in Bengaluru. The Madanayakanahalli police had registered an FIR against an 18-year-old student, son of one of the victims, for allegedly triggering the LPG cylinder leak.

