Ethiopia's Addis Ababa sees nearly 700,000 international arrivals in six months

Addis Ababa, Feb 7 (IANS) Nearly 700,000 foreign tourists visited the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, during the first six months of the current Ethiopian fiscal year that began on July 8, 2025, according to local authorities.

Presenting the city's half-year performance report on the tourism sector on Friday, Adanech Abiebie, Mayor of Addis Ababa City, said that 699,761 foreign tourists visited the capital during the period, showing a 15 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

According to the mayor, the inflow of tourists has enabled the city administration to generate 155 billion birr (about $1 billion) in revenue from the sector. A total of 4.9 million domestic tourists also visited the city during the period, exceeding the target of 4.7 million.

The mayor attributed the 'strong performance' to the development of new and upgraded tourism destinations, making the capital a leading tourism and conference hub in Africa.

Abiebie further emphasised that public, religious, and cultural festivals that were celebrated in the city, along with the expansion of sports and health tourism, have significantly contributed to the rise in foreigners visiting the city. The ongoing development works and flagship mega-projects being undertaken across the city are expected to attract an increasing number of tourists and high-level international and continental gatherings, Xinhua news agency reported.

Over the past six months alone, nearly 150 international and continental events were also held in Addis Ababa, representing a 50 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, according to the mayor's report.

One of Africa's most important cities, Addis Ababa is home to nearly 3.5 million people. Sitting atop the highlands next to the Great Rift Valley, the city sprawls over more than 200 square miles, housing a startling variety of historical and cultural attractions. And, if you want to get out, there are the massive Entoto Mountains to explore right above Addis Ababa.

Within the city centre, Addis Ababa boasts monumental architecture and all of the grandeur that can be expected from any national capital. Great churches, mosques, and museums offer respite, solace, education, and inspiration to travelers from around the world. Meanwhile, traditional Ethiopian food and dance are on constant display throughout the city.

