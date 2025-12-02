eSanjeevani facilitates over 43 cr telemedicine consultations till November: Prataprao Jadhav

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) The national telemedicine service, known as eSanjeevani, has facilitated more than 43 crore consultations till November 23, said Union Minister for Health Prataprao Jadhav in the Parliament on Tuesday.

eSanjeevani has been designed to be an inclusive and accessible platform, providing free teleconsultation services to all, ensuring that even the economically disadvantaged can benefit from quality healthcare.

“The services are operational across all 28 states, and 8 Union Territories of India, and over 43 crore consultations have been facilitated as on November 23, 2025,” Jadhav said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

“While the platform does not record the socioeconomic status of patients, its widespread adoption, especially in rural and underserved areas, indicates that many underprivileged individuals have gained access to essential healthcare services without financial barriers,” he added.

eSanjeevani National Telemedicine Service is already integrated with the core components of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) platform.

ABDM has been launched with a vision to create a national digital health ecosystem that supports universal health coverage in an efficient, accessible, inclusive, affordable, timely, and safe manner.

The mission aims to develop the backbone necessary to support the integrated digital health infrastructure of the country to bridge the digital divide.

“eSanjeevani is aligned with the core components of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, including Healthcare Professionals Registry, Health Facility Registry, ABHA integration, and interoperable electronic health records. ABDM integration with eSanjeevani enables ABHA creation, linking, and digital health record sharing,” the Minister said.

“This significantly strengthens India’s digital public infrastructure and national interoperability,” he added.

eSanjeevani was first launched in November 2019 as a provider-to-provider telemedicine system and is based on a hub and spoke model.

In April 2020, it was launched as a patient-to-provider telemedicine system to enable citizens to get outpatient services in the confines of their homes, to provide safe provider-to-patient consultations.

--IANS

rvt/