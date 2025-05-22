Environment Ministry launches nationwide campaign to end plastic pollution

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Thursday launched a nationwide campaign to end plastic pollution, ahead of World Environment Day.

World Environment Day is observed every year on June 5, and the theme this year is Beat Plastic Pollution. The day serves as the principal platform of the UN for encouraging global awareness and action for environmental protection.

The mass mobilisation campaign ‘One Nation, One Mission: End Plastic Pollution’, highlights India’s unwavering commitment to environmental protection and sustainability. It is also aligned with the country’s flagship initiative -- Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment).

“The campaign aims to nudge citizens to adopt eco-friendly alternatives as envisioned by PM Narendra Modi under Mission LiFE. Let’s move from awareness to action collectively by embracing sustainable living and end plastic pollution,” said Bhupender Yadav, the Union Minister for Environment, while launching a pre-campaign video on social media platform X.

Yadav urged people to move from awareness to action collectively by embracing sustainable living to end plastic pollution.

The key area of the campaign includes awareness and advocacy regarding plastic pollution; reducing the use and generation of plastic waste including single-use plastic; managing plastic waste via segregation, collection, disposal, and recycling; and promoting the development of sustainable alternatives to single-use plastic.

This campaign is focused on creating awareness about the hazards of plastic pollution and promoting the adoption of eco-friendly alternatives. The aim is to nudge people towards more eco-friendly lifestyles through community education, behaviour change initiatives, and innovation in sustainable materials.

The campaign will witness wide-ranging activities such as social media campaigns, nukkad nataks, public pledges, poster and essay competitions, and activities like Marathon.

Clean-up drives at beaches, parks, riversides, campuses, tourist sites, railway stations, and rural areas, etc will also be held.

--IANS

rvt/