Embrace healthy lifestyle, eat balanced diet, monitor timely to control hypertension: Nadda

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Embracing a healthy lifestyle, eating balanced diet, and monitoring timely can help control high blood pressure, said Union Health Minister JP Nadda on World Hypertension Day on Saturday.

World Hypertension Day is observed every year on May 17 to raise awareness of hypertension and its serious medical complications.

“On World Hypertension Day, we unite to raise awareness about the prevention and management of high blood pressure,” Nadda said in a post on social media platform X.

“By embracing a healthy lifestyle with regular exercise, a balanced diet, and timely monitoring, we can control hypertension effectively,” he added.

This year's theme is "Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer".

It “reminds us that timely monitoring and proper management can save lives and improve overall well-being,” Nadda said.

Hypertension, often termed the "silent killer," is a leading risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, leading to heart attacks, strokes, and kidney failure. India alone has over 220 million individuals suffering from hypertension, with nearly one in three adults affected.

Worryingly, many people don’t even know about it. This concerning trend is driven by sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, rising obesity, high alcohol consumption, and chronic stress.

Modifiable behavioural risk factors, including tobacco and alcohol consumption, excessive salt intake, sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary choices, and mental stress significantly contribute to the rising prevalence of hypertension.

The outcomes of uncontrolled hypertension are severe, significantly increasing the risk of heart disease, stroke, kidney damage, and other cardiovascular diseases (CVD).

To combat hypertension, the Health Ministry recently launched the National NCD Screening Drive. During the drive, health officials held "37.36 crore hypertension screening across India” and “4.51 crore are now on treatment for high blood pressure”.

Hypertension is diagnosed if blood pressure readings are 140/90 or above on two different days.

It can be prevented by proper diet, exercise, and reducing the amount of salt and oil intake, said the ministry, on X.

