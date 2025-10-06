Eight killed in ICU fire at SMS Hospital in Jaipur; CM orders probe

Jaipur, Oct 6 (IANS) A devastating fire broke out late Sunday night in the ICU of the Trauma Centre at Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur, claiming the lives of eight patients, including three women.

The fire reportedly started around 11.20 p.m. in the storeroom of the Neuro ICU ward, where paper, ICU equipment, and blood sampler tubes were stored.

A short circuit is suspected to be the cause, according to the Trauma Centre's nodal officer and senior doctor.

At the time of the incident, 11 patients were in the Neuro ICU, while 13 were in an adjacent ICU.

In response, the government has constituted a six-member committee to investigate the cause and handling of the fire. Fire department employee Awadhesh Pandey said that his team reached the scene as soon as the alarm was raised.

“The entire ward was engulfed in smoke, leaving no way to enter. We had to remove window panes from the other side of the building and spray water inside,” he said.

It took over an hour to bring the fire under control. Patients were evacuated and shifted -- along with their beds -- to the street outside. Family members allege that early warnings were ignored.

Sheru, a resident of Bharatpur, said, “Smoke started billowing nearly 20 minutes before the fire broke out. I alerted the staff, but no one responded. By 11.20 p.m., the smoke intensified, plastic tubes began melting, and the ward boys fled.”

He said they had to rescue their patient on their own, who was only shifted to the ground floor two hours later. “We still don’t know his condition. We are not being allowed to see him,” he added.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also termed the incident “tragic”. Demonstrating urgency, he arrived at SMS Hospital at 2.30 a.m. to assess the situation. He met with doctors and senior officials, instructing them to provide immediate relief and ensure the best possible care for the affected patients.

The CM emphasised that every necessary measure was being taken and the situation was being continuously monitored.

In light of the incident, the Chief Minister postponed his official meetings in Delhi and remained in Jaipur to oversee the response efforts.

CM Sharma ordered a thorough probe and announced the formation of a high-level investigation committee, headed by Iqbal Khan, Commissioner of the Medical Department. Other members include Mukesh Kumar Meena – Additional Director, Hospital Administration; Chandan Singh Meena – Chief Engineer, RajMES; Ajay Mathur – Chief Engineer (Electrical), PWD; R.K. Jain – Additional Principal, SMS Medical College and Chief Fire Officer, Jaipur Municipal Corporation.

The state government has assured full support to the affected families, with the Chief Minister reiterating the administration’s commitment to accountability and safety in medical facilities.

Leader of the Opposition, Tika Ram Jully, expressed shock after being briefed by the District Collector.

In a social media post, he wrote: “The news of the deaths of eight people, including three women, in the ICU fire at SMS Hospital Trauma Center is extremely sad and heartbreaking. This horrific incident has shaken us all.”

