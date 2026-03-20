'Easy to criticise, difficult to become Modi', says Acharya Pramod Krishnam; extends gratitude to PM Modi for enquiring about his health

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Acharya Pramod Krishnam, head priest of Shri Kalki Dham and former Congress leader, on Friday, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for personally calling to inquire about his health following a recent accident.

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He remarked that while criticism of the Prime Minister is common, emulating his stature and leadership is far more challenging.

Taking to to his X account, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said, "My heartfelt gratitude and blessings to India’s "illustrious" Prime Minister, the honourable Narendra Modi ji, for calling today to inquire about my well-being. It is very easy to criticise PM Modi, but it is very "difficult" to become "Modi"."

This comes as Acharya Pramod Krishnam fell at his Ghaziabad residence, injuring his forehead. His family admitted him to Medicity Yashoda Hospital in Ghaziabad.

Upon learning of the accident, Krishnam's followers began arriving at the hospital.

The incident occurred around 12 p.m. on Wednesday, when Acharya Pramod Krishnam was leaving his residence to attend an event with Swatantra Dev Singh, the Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister.

Suddenly, Krishnam slipped and fell to the ground. The fall resulted in a serious head injury, with a wound about two-and-a-half inches deep.

Krishnam said he had to attend a programme at ITS College in Mohan Nagar at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. For this, he returned from Kalki Dham to his residence in Sector-3's Rajendra Nagar on Tuesday evening.

Shri Kalki Dham media spokesperson Pankaj Chahal said that Acharya Krishnam was at his Ghaziabad residence on Wednesday when his foot slipped on the floor.

"Krishnam has been admitted to the hospital, and doctors have performed surgery on his wounds, adding that he is out of danger."

"Anyone who learns about the incident is reaching the hospital to meet Krishnam. However, doctors have currently prohibited large gatherings, and only family members are attending him," Chahal added.

Following this incident, Krishnam's followers and devotees were filled with anxiety. Many devotees sought information on his health through phone calls and other means, praying for his speedy recovery.

After being discharged from the hospital, Hindu saints continued to visit Krishnam's Ghaziabad residence to inquire about his well-being.

Shrimad Jagadguru Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, International General Secretary of the Akhara Parishad Narayan Giri, and Mahamandaleshwar Kanchan Giri Maharaj, along with many other Hindu saints and followers, visited Krishnam.

--IANS

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