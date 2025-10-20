Diwali : 89 injured in firecracker accidents in TN, says Health Minister

Chennai, Oct 20 (IANS) As Deepavali festivities continue across Tamil Nadu, as many as 89 people have been injured in firecracker-related incidents statewide, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the burn treatment wards at Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital (KMCH), the minister said, “Of the 89 injured, 41 have been treated and discharged, while 48 are still undergoing treatment at various hospitals. Among them, 32 patients have undergone major surgeries.”

The minister, however, clarified that no fatalities have been reported so far.

“There have been no major incidents involving deaths. The number of cases is lower compared to the previous year,” he said.

To handle the surge in burn injuries during Deepavali, the Health Department had set up exclusive burn treatment wards in all government hospitals, district headquarters hospitals, and block-level government hospitals across the state.

“In addition, all government medical college hospitals have added 20 extra beds specifically for treating burn injury cases,” he added.

Accompanied by senior officials, including Director of Medical Education and Research Dr K. Rajamannar, Dean of Kilpauk Medical College Hospital Dr M. E. Geetha, Hospital Superintendent Dr Bhaskar, Resident Medical Officer Dr Vasu, and Head of Burns and Plastic Surgery Department Dr Mahadevan, the minister interacted with patients undergoing treatment and reviewed the medical facilities available.

When asked about the government’s preparedness for the Northeast Monsoon, Ma Subramanian said flood prevention measures have been completed at key medical facilities.

“For the past three years, the Government General Hospital in Royapettah has faced severe flooding during the rains. The issue has now been permanently resolved. The flooding occurred because nearby metro construction had blocked the drainage channels, but we have rectified it,” he explained.

The Health Minister also reiterated that the state is fully prepared to respond to both festival-related injuries and potential rain-related emergencies, ensuring uninterrupted healthcare services across Tamil Nadu.

