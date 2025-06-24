Dire need to identify new drugs for patients with sickle cell disease: ICMR scientist

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) Identifying new drugs for patients with sickle cell disease is very important, said a senior scientist at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Speaking to IANS, Dr. Manisha Madkaikar, Director of ICMR- Centre for Research Management and Control of Haemoglobinopathies (CRHCM) in Nagpur, shared that among many drugs only hydroxyurea therapy has so far been effective.

Hydroxyurea has also been included in the National Health Mission's essential drugs list.

However, the drug remains ineffective in many patients, prompting the need to find new and better treatments.

“We have known sickle cell disease for now so many decades. But it is only hydroxyurea therapy that has stood the test of time. Hydroxyurea significantly helps in improving the quality of life and complications in sickle cell disease patients,” Madkaikar said.

“However, there are some patients who do not respond to hydroxyurea therapy. Another drawback with hydroxyurea therapy is the patients have to take treatment lifelong, so that is the reason why a better drug is something which is desired, a better mode of therapy is desired,” she told IANS.

The ICMR scientist said this even as the government, last week, announced an award of Rs 10 crore to develop a drug for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

The tribal affairs ministry, in collaboration with the AIIMS-Delhi, will undertake a competition for the development of the drug. The selected proposal will be funded up to Rs 10 crore, said Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey at an event to mark World Sickle Cell Day in the national capital.

Uikey also announced the institution of the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Prize for the development of a drug to treat the disease.

Sickle cell disease is a genetic disorder mostly prevalent in districts with high tribal populations. About one in 86 births among STs have sickle cell disease which affects haemoglobin in red blood cells, resulting in morbidity and mortality.

Madkaikar noted that there is a lot of research going on apart from bone marrow transplantation and gene therapy, which is available outside India but currently not available in India.

“We do not have any other drug which has shown promise like hydroxyurea therapy. So, there is a lot of scope or there is a lot of need for identifying such medicines which will transform the lives of patients with sickle cell disease,” the scientists said.

--IANS

rvt/