Different-abled in Andhra Pradesh to get free bus travel facility

Amaravati, March 17 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh government is set to launch a scheme, offering free bus travel to differently-abled citizens across the state.

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Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will launch the ‘Divyang Shakti’ scheme on Wednesday as a special Ugadi gift for 12.7 lakh differently-abled people.

The government said that the scheme underscores its renewed focus on social equity, mobility, and last-mile dignity, while also reinforcing its governance narrative of “welfare with scale.”

The Chief Minister will formally inaugurate the programme in Amaravati in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Minister Nara Lokesh, and BJP state president PVN Madhav - signalling a coordinated NDA political messaging around inclusive governance, said an official release.

Chief Minister Naidu and senior leaders will travel alongside beneficiaries on RTC buses post-launch. The Chief Minister will also host a community lunch for people with disabilities, reinforcing the administration’s emphasis on empathy-led governance.

The Divyang Shakti Scheme is expected to benefit over 12.76 lakh individuals, including 11.16 lakh persons with disabilities and their attendants, making it one of the largest state-led mobility support programmes for the differently-abled in India.

Key features of the scheme include free bus travel for persons with disabilities across Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) services, 50 per cent fare concession for attendants accompanying beneficiaries, and eligibility for individuals with over 40 per cent disability.

The scheme’s coverage expanded across 21 categories of disabilities. The government will annually provide Rs 207 crore to APSRTC for the implementation of ‘Divyang Shakti’.

In a coordinated statewide rollout, MLAs will simultaneously launch the scheme in their constituencies, travel with beneficiaries, and participate in community outreach events.

The launch of ‘Divyang Shakti’ builds on the success of the ‘Stree Shakti’ scheme, under which women in Andhra Pradesh have undertaken over 52 crore free bus journeys, backed by a government outlay exceeding Rs 1,826 crore.

By extending similar mobility rights to persons with disabilities, the Naidu government is broadening its welfare template beyond gender to disability inclusion, a move that is likely to resonate strongly in both social and political discourse, the release added.

--IANS

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