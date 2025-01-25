Diarrhoea Cases Decline in Odisha's Kanas District After 3 Deaths

Bhubaneswar: Health authorities in Puri's Kanas district have reported a decline in cases of diarrhoea, and said that the situation is gradually returning to normal after a suspected infection led to three deaths.

Nilakanth Mishra, Odisha's Director of Public Health, provided an update on the situation, stating that one viral death has been confirmed, while two other deaths are awaiting final cause of death reports.

"During this period we have confirmed one viral death. There are two other deaths, but we have not got the final report about the cause of death. The situation is slowly returning to normal. The number of cases is decreasing day by day. We hope that in a short period, it will be completely, the area cases completely stopped in that area," he said.

He further mentioned that 12 teams are visiting various outbreak locations and conducting house-to-house surveys to report back.

"12 teams are visiting the various places where the outbreak had occurred. But there are also 24 into 7 medical camps going on on two sides of the river. 12 teams are deployed to do house-to-house surveys and give reports to us," he said.

Mishra explained that the main cause of the outbreak is suspected to be contaminated water in the area, which is contributing to unhygienic conditions. However, he noted that people are hesitant to use the supplied water for various reasons.

"The main reason is the infection from various sources. We suspect that there is water that is contaminated in that area. The condition is a little bit hygienic. We are trying to sterilize all the water sources and advising people not to use the contaminated water and the administration is supplying water in tankers. That will take some time for people to adjust to that situation. People are not agreeing to use this supplied water because of various reasons. But we are discussing with them and trying to change their habit so that the water doesn't become contaminated," he said.

He added that currently, there are around seven patients in the hospital, while over 70 patients have been treated and discharged.

"There are around seven patients there in the hospital as of now, but Around 70 plus patients have been cured and went home," he said. (ANI)