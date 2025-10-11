‘Deve Gowda steadily recovering’: Yediyurappa, Vijayendra visit former PM at hospital

Bengaluru, Oct 11 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and his son, BJP state chief B.Y. Vijendra, visited former Prime Minister and Rajya Sabha Member H.D. Deve Gowda on Saturday and inquired about his health at the Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru.

Yediyurappa, taking to social media, stated, "Today we went to Manipal Hospital and inquired about the health of senior national leader and former PM Sri H.D. Deve Gowda. I wish for the speedy recovery of this great leader, who launched a struggle for the nation and the farmers. I also wish him to be hale and hearty soon."

BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra stated on social media X, "Today, along with B.S. Yediyurappa, I visited the esteemed former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, the senior statesman of the nation, who has been admitted to the hospital, and inquired about his health. Deve Gowda, who is steadily recovering, interacted with us cheerfully as always and exchanged pleasantries."

He added that Deve Gowda is the pride of Karnataka and the honour of India, adding that it is the country’s collective wish that he always remains active and continues to contribute to the nation’s progress.

“His life, struggles, and way of living will forever serve as a guiding light for the present generation. The heartfelt wish of millions of Kannadigas is that he lives a long life, completing a hundred years, and stays among us for many more years,” he said.

On Thursday, Deve Gowda's son, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, said that Deve Gowda is healthy, and there is no need for anyone to worry, adding that he will be discharged from the hospital in three to four days.

Former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda has been admitted to Manipal Hospital at Old Airport Road in Bengaluru following a deterioration in his health condition. Doctors have stated that Deve Gowda is recovering and that his condition is currently stable, hospital authorities stated on Tuesday.

Deve Gowda was shifted to the hospital on Monday night after developing symptoms of chills, fever, and a urinary infection.

The 92-year-old JD(S) Rajya Sabha member remains active in politics despite his age and has recently asserted that he will ensure the BJP–JD(S) alliance comes to power in Karnataka.

Family sources said that Deve Gowda has been experiencing age-related ailments and had recently undertaken a tour of his native Hassan district. He had also met with the families of the eight victims who were killed during a Ganesh immersion procession after being mowed down by a truck.

Hospital authorities stated that Deve Gowda is responding well to treatment and is steadily improving.

