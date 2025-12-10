Dengue cases in Manipur mounts to 5,502 despite declining outbreak intensity

Imphal, Dec 10 (IANS) Even as the intensity of the dengue outbreak in Manipur has declined, four more people in the two Imphal Valley districts tested positive for the vector-borne disease, taking the total number of cases to 5,502 so far this year, officials said on Wednesday.

As per the report released by S. Priyokumar Singh, State Malaria Officer, National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, four fresh dengue cases were reported from Imphal West (3) and Imphal East (1) districts.

According to the report, at least 5,502 people have tested positive for dengue in the state this year since January 1, while a patient died in the state's Bishnupur district.

The State Malaria Officer in his report said that they have been following the guidelines of the central National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) in dealing with dengue in the state for the past more than 11 months.

According to the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control under the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Manipur reported 2,463 dengue cases last year (2024), and five people died due to the viral disease.

The report of the State Malaria Officer stated that 5,502 positive cases were detected, out of around 11,700 people tested for the disease.

According to the latest report, of Manipur's 16 administrative districts comprising valley and mountainous regions, Imphal West reported the highest number of cases at 3,706, followed by Imphal East (1206), Bishnupur (148), Thoubal (127), Senapati (68), Kakching (61) and Ukhrul (57) and Chandel (32).

Out of the most affected districts, Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, and Thoubal districts fall within the heavily populated Imphal Valley region, while Senapati, Kakching, Ukhrul and Chandel districts are located in the hilly regions of the Northeastern state.

The mixed-populated district of Jiribam, along southern Assam, reported only one positive dengue case, while no case has been reported in the mountainous Pherzawl district so far. The only dengue-related death was reported in Bishnupur district in the Manipur valley region, the report said.

Another official of the Health and Family Welfare Department said that, according to the guidelines of the NVBDCP, the department, in collaboration with other agencies, has been working to curb the spread of the disease.

"Rising number of dengue cases, especially in the Imphal valley region, highlights growing concerns over the spread of the disease," the official said and attributed the surge to prolonged monsoon rain and stagnant water accumulation that led to ideal breeding conditions for the Aedes mosquito.

The Health and Family Welfare Department has intensified vector control measures, including fogging operations and public awareness campaigns across affected areas.

Various authorities, including Municipal bodies and Urban Development Department, have urged people to keep their surroundings clean, remove stagnant water, and use mosquito repellents and nets to curb further transmission.

Officials have also advised people showing symptoms such as high fever, body aches, and rashes to seek immediate medical advice to prevent complications.

