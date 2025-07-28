Dementia takes 3.5 years to diagnose after symptoms begin: Study

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) People with dementia are diagnosed an average of 3.5 years after symptoms are first noticed, according to a new study.

Early signs of dementia may include memory loss, difficulty finding words, confusion, and changes in mood and behaviour.

The study, published in the International Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry, showed that younger age at onset and having frontotemporal dementia were both linked to a longer time to diagnosis.

For those with early-onset dementia, the diagnosis can take 4.1 years, with some groups more likely to experience longer delays.

"Timely diagnosis of dementia remains a major global challenge, shaped by a complex set of factors, and specific health care strategies are urgently needed to improve it. Timely diagnosis can improve access to treatments and, for some people, prolong the time living with mild dementia before symptoms worsen,” said lead author Dr. Vasiliki Orgeta, from the Division of Psychiatry at the University College London (UCL).

For the study, UCL researchers reviewed data from 13 previously published studies that took place in Europe, the US, Australia, and China, reporting data on 30,257 participants.

Dementia is a growing public health concern, affecting over 57 million people globally. Studies estimate that only 50-65 per cent of cases are ever diagnosed in high-income countries, with many countries having even lower diagnostic rates.

Timely diagnosis of dementia remains elusive, and specific healthcare strategies are urgently needed to improve it.

Dr. Phuong Leung, from UCL's Division of Psychiatry, pointed out that "symptoms of dementia are often mistaken for normal ageing, while fear, stigma, and low public awareness can discourage people from seeking help."

Orgeta urged the need for public awareness campaigns to help improve understanding of early symptoms and reduce stigma, encouraging people to seek help sooner.

“Clinician training is critical to improve early recognition and referral, along with access to early intervention and individualised support so that people with dementia and their families can get the help they need," the expert said.

