Delhi L-G inaugurates redeveloped Red Cross Hospital in East Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) After steering a revival plan using CSR funding, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena inaugurated the redeveloped Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) Hospital in East Delhi's Dilshad Garden, an official said on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion of the inauguration of the redeveloped facility on Monday, Saxena said that strong resolve, determined efforts and supervision of the members of the new managing body and officials and committed CSR funding have led to a redevelopment that few would have imagined, even a year back.

He added that replete with a new modern building, waiting areas, OPD and IPD services, Laboratory, adequate toilets for staff, patients and attendants, physiotherapy facilities and a cafeteria for patients and attendants along with competent medical and para-medical staff, IRCS Hospital Dilshad Garden is set to become a quality centre for Maternity and Child Care.

During the event, the LG was accompanied by area MLA, Shri Sanjay Goel, apart from members of the Managing Body, the Divisional Commissioner and the local District Magistrate, said a statement.

Once an iconic facility built by IRCS, which is headed by the President of India nationally and by the Lieutenant Governor in Delhi, this Hospital was meant to serve the poor.

Due to neglect, the facility had turned into a dilapidated, crumbling structure with decreasing patient footfall.

When Saxena first visited he hospital upon taking over as the LG, he decided to redevelop the facility

Thereafter, the Lt. Governor had undertaken concerted efforts to redevelop the Hospital into a modern health facility with the required infrastructure and personnel support.

To this end, apart from utilising the limited funds of the organisation, CSR Funding was organised, and the Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited was roped in to carry out the construction work, said the statement.

The hospital will also offer OPD services in different medical streams by visiting super speciality consultant Doctors, apart from providing AYUSH and diagnostic services.

It will also have a dedicated in-patient canteen, and the entire new complex is divyangjan-friendly with complete accessibility through ramps and elevators.

The LG appealed to the accompanying area MLA to ensure community participation in the facility's success and instructed officials to ensure that the Redeveloped Hospital is properly and perpetually maintained.

