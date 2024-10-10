Delhi doctors save man's life by removing live cockroach from intestine via endoscopy

New Delhi: In a life-threatening incident, a cockroach was successfully removed from the stomach of a 23-year-old man at a Delhi private hospital.

The cockroach, measuring 3 cm, was found alive in the patient's small intestine. A team of doctors, led by Dr Shubham Vatsya, Senior Consultant in Gastroenterology at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, assessed the case and removed the cockroach through a 10-minute endoscopic procedure.

Upon his admission to the hospital, the patient complained of abdominal pain and difficulty digesting food for the past 2-3 days. Dr Vatsya and his team recommended an Upper Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy, a procedure used to examine the upper GI tract to determine the cause of the pain and indigestion. During the examination, a live cockroach was discovered in the patient's small intestine.

The medical team quickly removed the cockroach using an endoscopic procedure. This involved the use of an endoscope equipped with two channels--one for air and water infusion, and the other for air suction. The team activated the suction mechanism, effectively pulling the cockroach into the suction channel and safely removing it from the body, thereby saving the patient's life.

Dr Shubham Vatsya explained the severity of the case, stating, "A live cockroach in the small intestine is a life-threatening situation, so we immediately proceeded with the endoscopy to remove it. The patient may have either swallowed the cockroach while eating or the insect may have entered his mouth while he was sleeping. If the cockroach had not been removed in time, it could have led to serious and potentially fatal infectious disorders."

The quick response and precision of the medical team ensured a successful outcome, preventing any further complications.

—ANI