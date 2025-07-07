Covid hospitalisation, family history, lifestyle behaviours behind unexplained sudden death: ICMR study

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Hospitalisations due to severe Covid-19 infection, a family history of sudden deaths, as well as lifestyle behaviours are some of the reasons behind the unexplained sudden death, according to a study led by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The peer-reviewed study published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research explored factors associated with unexplained sudden deaths among adults aged 18-45 years in India.

It showed that Covid vaccination was not responsible for sudden and unexplained deaths seen among young and healthy individuals.

The study was conducted in 2023, following anecdotal reports of sudden, unexplained deaths in India's apparently healthy young adults, which were linked to Covid-19 infection or vaccination.

"Covid-19 vaccination did not increase the risk of unexplained sudden death among young adults in India. Past Covid-19 hospitalisation, family history of sudden death, and certain lifestyle behaviours increased the likelihood of unexplained sudden death,” the researchers said.

Using a multicentric matched case-control model, the researchers included 729 cases and 2,916 controls from 47 tertiary care hospitals across India.

The cases were apparently healthy individuals aged 18-45 years without any known co-morbidity, who suddenly (were seen apparently healthy 24 hours before death) died of unexplained causes between October 2021 and March 2023.

Four controls were included per case matched for age, gender, and neighbourhood.

The team interviewed/perused records to collect data on Covid vaccination or infection and post-Covid conditions, family history of sudden death, smoking, recreational drug use, alcohol frequency and binge drinking, and vigorous-intensity physical activity two days before death/interviews.

“The results showed that receiving at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine lowered the odds for unexplained sudden death,” the researchers said. Two doses, further, lowered the odds of unexplained sudden death.

On the other hand, “past Covid-19 hospitalisation, family history of sudden death, binge drinking 48 hours before death, use of recreational drug or substance and performing vigorous-intensity physical activity 48 hours before death were positively associated”, the team added.

--IANS

rvt/