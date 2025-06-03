Covid cases rise in Gujarat; 451 active, Omicron sub-variants detected

Ahmedabad, June 3 (IANS) Gujarat is witnessing a renewed uptick in Covid-19 cases, with 451 active cases reported across the state as of Tuesday, according to the health department.

Of the total active cases, 20 patients are currently hospitalised, while 431 are under home isolation. So far, 43 individuals have recovered and been discharged.

The official death toll has reached seven. Health officials have identified the Omicron sub-variants LF.7.9 and XFG Recombinant as the primary drivers of the new infections. Most patients are exhibiting mild symptoms, including low-grade fever, cold, and cough.

Authorities have advised individuals recovering at home to closely monitor their symptoms and seek immediate medical help if they experience shortness of breath, chest pain, or any other severe discomfort.

People with underlying health conditions or compromised immunity are strongly advised to avoid crowded areas and wear masks when stepping out. Medical experts have attributed the rise in infections to the cyclical nature of the virus, noting that Covid-19 case surges are commonly observed every six to eight months.

The experts have urged the public to remain vigilant but stressed that there is “no need to panic”. Ahmedabad remains a hotspot in this wave, recording 50 new cases in a single day.

The city also reported its second consecutive Covid-related fatality on Monday — an 18-year-old pregnant woman from Vinzol succumbed during treatment. Previously, a 47-year-old woman died at L G Hospital in the city. Health authorities continue to monitor the situation and urge residents to adhere to precautionary measures to curb further transmission.

In response to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, the Gujarat government has stepped up its preparedness across districts. Health department officials have been instructed to increase surveillance and testing, particularly in urban hotspots like Ahmedabad.

Isolation protocols have been reinforced, and hospitals have been asked to keep dedicated Covid-19 beds and oxygen supplies ready. The state has also resumed daily health briefings to monitor the spread of infections closely.

District health officers have been directed to trace contacts of positive patients and ensure home-isolated individuals are regularly followed up by health workers. Awareness campaigns are being relaunched in both urban and rural areas to remind citizens about hygiene, masking in crowded places, and the importance of early medical intervention. Additionally, authorities are reviewing vaccination records and encouraging eligible individuals to get booster doses where applicable.

