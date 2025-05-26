Covid-19 fears return to Patna after year with two suspected cases reported at private hospital

Patna, May 26 (IANS) After nearly a year of no reported Covid-19 cases in Bihar’s capital, two suspected Coronavirus cases have surfaced at a private hospital located on Patna's Bailey Road in the last 24 hours, sparking concern within the health administration.

According to a hospital official, both patients had initially visited the OPD with complaints of cold, cough, fever, and breathing difficulties four days ago.

Upon medical examination, a drop in oxygen saturation levels was noted in both individuals, prompting the hospital to conduct Covid-19 testing.

One of the patients, whose condition was found to be critical, has been admitted to the hospital, while the other recovered with outpatient treatment.

The hospital has notified the Civil Surgeon’s office, and confirmation of both cases is currently awaited from the district health authorities.

Civil Surgeon Dr. Avinash Kumar Singh confirmed the development and said, “We are in contact with the hospital. Appropriate action will be taken after we verify the test results.”

A senior doctor at the hospital disclosed that three to four more patients have visited in recent days with similar symptoms, including respiratory distress, but refused to undergo Covid-19 testing despite medical advice.

Health officials have termed this behaviour as alarming, especially in light of a gradual nationwide rise in active Covid-19 cases.

The resurgence of Coronavirus in Patna after such a long gap has put the district health machinery on alert.

Surveillance and preventive measures are expected to be tightened across hospitals and public areas.

While the state had been reporting zero or negligible cases for several months, this sudden development indicates that Covid-19 may still be lingering silently.

The Bihar Health Department is assessing the situation and may issue updated testing guidelines and advisories if further cases are detected.

Health experts are urging citizens not to ignore flu-like symptoms and to get tested if advised.

Hospitals have also been directed to remain vigilant and report any suspected cases immediately.

--IANS

ajk/rad