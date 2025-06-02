Covid-19: Current infection wave unlikely to cause higher burden on hospitals, say doctors

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Amid nearly 4,000 active cases of Covid-19 disease in the country, health experts on Monday assured that there is no need to panic as the current infection wave is unlikely to cause a higher burden on hospitals.

According to the latest update, shared by the Ministry of Health, there are 3,961 active Covid cases. The number of deaths across multiple states, since January 1, 2025, surged to 32. Meanwhile, 2,188 patients were discharged or migrated in the last 24 hours, indicating an improvement in recovery.

"It is highly unlikely that the current infection can cause a higher burden on the hospitals. Hence, there is no need to panic. However, the sentinel surveillance system needs to be strengthened in order to catch the outbreak in the earlier phase," Dr Harshal R. Salve, Additional Professor at the Centre for Community Medicine at AIIMS, New Delhi, told IANS.

Kerala (1,435), Maharashtra (506), Delhi (483), Gujarat (338), and West Bengal (331) have reported the highest number of cases so far.

This fresh wave has been caused by two new coronavirus variants, NB.1.8.1 and LF.7, mutations of the Omicron offspring JN.1 variant. Both were found in India, as per data from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), set up under the Ministry of Health.

"While Covid cases are testing positive again, there is absolutely no need to panic. It is due to a JN.1 variant that is reportedly reappearing,” Dr. S.K. Chaudhary, Chief Superintendent of Motilal Nehru Joint Hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, told IANS.

Salve noted that severe infections due to these variants are unlikely, as the majority of the population possesses natural immunity.

"Symptoms are similar to earlier Covid infections. As the majority population has already been infected earlier, they possess natural immunity, which protects them from severe manifestation of the disease," he noted.

However, "this sub-variety has high transmissibility. Patients with comorbidity and the elderly need to wear N95 masks for protection from transmission. In general, cough hygiene and hand washing need to be practised", the expert added.

