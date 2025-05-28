Covid-19 cases resurface in Patna with 6 new infections confirmed in last 24 hours

Patna, May 28 (IANS) With fresh concerns over Covid-19 resurgence, six new Coronavirus infections have been confirmed in Bihar’s capital Patna, including among healthcare workers at AIIMS-Patna.

The latest spike has prompted hospitals across the state to go on high alert, with precautionary measures being swiftly reinstated.

Among the newly-infected are a female doctor, a female nurse, and another employee of AIIMS-Patna, all currently undergoing treatment under the supervision of senior doctors.

Two additional patients at Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH) have tested positive, while another case involves a 42-year-old man from the RPS Mod area, whose test was conducted at a private lab in Raja Bazar.

According to Civil Surgeon Dr. Avinash Kumar Singh, the city now has a total of nine active Covid-19 cases.

Of these, three have been hospitalised, while the remaining six are in home isolation.

In response to the spike, hospitals have started to gear up for a possible rise in cases.

At IGIMS, Superintendent Dr. Manish Mandal confirmed that 12 oxygen-supported beds and 3 ICU beds have been reserved exclusively for Covid-19 patients.

A Quick Response Team of doctors has also been deployed for immediate attention and care.

Similarly, NMCH is preparing to launch a new 100-bed prefabricated Covid-19 ward, as informed by Superintendent Dr. Prof. Rashmi Prasad, to ensure timely treatment if infections continue to rise.

Speaking on the matter, Health Minister Mangal Pandey reassured the public, stating that the new sub-variants of Covid-19 reported in India are not fatal, as per WHO guidelines.

“There is no need to panic. Testing and treatment systems are fully functional in state hospitals, and the Health Department is prepared to handle any emergency,” he told reporters.

The Health Department has issued an advisory urging people to immediately get tested if they experience symptoms such as cold, cough, fever, or body aches, and to wear masks, especially in crowded public areas.

Districts outside Patna have also been put on alert, with medical institutions instructed to increase vigilance and ensure readiness.

As Bihar enters a potentially critical phase in the ongoing Covid-19 fight, authorities are urging civic responsibility and adherence to health guidelines to curb any further spread.

